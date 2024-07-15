Judy Belushi’s cause of death, confirmed

Judy Belushi — also known by the longer name Judith Belushi-Pisano — was a radio and television producer and the widow of the beloved but controversial actor John Belushi, to whom she was married from 1976 until his death in 1982. She went on to marry Victor Pisano in 1990 but divorced him in 2011.

Her production credits include The National Lampoon Radio Hour and she appeared in small on-screen roles in the likes of National Lampoon’s Animal House (1979), The Blues Brothers (1980), Nothing Lasts Forever (1984), and two 2016 episodes of TV’s All Downhill from Here.

Following her husband’s death from an overdose, she spent a lot of time trying to change the public image of him as a hard-partying drug addict. She also celebrated his famous comic talents in books and documentaries, including the acclaimed 2020 offering Belushi.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1951, in Oak Park, Illinois, and passed away on July 5, 2024, in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. She was 73. But what was her cause of death?

How did Judy Belushi die?

Image via Pisano Family

Judy Belushi’s son, Luke Pisano, told the Martha’s Vinyard Times that his mother had passed away after a four-year battle with endometrial cancer — news that was also shared in a story on the official John Belushi Instagram profile.

After being diagnosed in 2020, Belushi entered into hospice care in 2023. Her son said she fought the awful disease until her last breath. He also said, “We’re going to miss her company terribly,” and described her as a “great mother, beloved sister, [and] a special person.”

She’s no longer in pain, which must provide a modicum of comfort and relief to those who love her. May Judy Belushi rest in peace.

