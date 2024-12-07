Julie Banderas says ‘no’ to speculations about her weight loss — here’s how she did it

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas is super active on social media when she’s not on the air, whether cruelly calling Chrissy Teigen “not that hot” or sharing aspects of her life with her kids.

Banderas has been on Fox News since the 2000s, like Sean Hannity. Although she uses her X and Instagram accounts to promote her upcoming shows, she lets viewers get to know her, too. Case in point: her IG bio reads, “Pooper Scooper to 2 dogs & momager. Basically I’m a full time cleaning lady who goes to my TV job 2 relax.” She’s even addressed fans (and some detractors) who have noticed her recent weight loss. What has she said about it? Let’s get into it.

How did Julie Banderas lose weight? Her diet and exercise plan, explained

Banderas replied to an X post in May 2024 and explained how she lost weight. When someone asked if she took Zepbound, an injectable medication like Ozempic, she said she hadn’t. She replied, “Intense workouts and exercising like a fiend for two years 5 days a week.” She added that she ate a diet that was “Heavy on the protein” and had an “extremely low carb intake.” She also didn’t drink alcohol as much, which is a surefire way to shed pounds.

No. Intense workouts and exercising like a fiend for two years 5 days a week. Heavy on the protein, extremely low carb intake and major cut back on alcohol. https://t.co/RQ6aYANSiA — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) May 11, 2024

Although the news anchor didn’t take Zepbound, which leads to more weight loss than Wegovy, experts say the path she took does lead to successful results. According to WebMD, many people drop water weight when they first say no to sourdough bread and pepperoni pizza (which sounds sad, right?). Very Well Fit says that people who eat fewer than 50 grams of carbs per day will likely lose more weight at the start of their journey. The publication also noted that someone could lose 0.5 pounds to two pounds each week once they get further into their low-carb eating plan. So, no piles of steaming rice or salty herby potatoes or avocado toast.

I got distracted by the thought of cutting out carbs, but let’s talk about how else Banderas lost weight, namely her claim that she’s eating a lot of protein, working out five times each week, and being careful about alcohol consumption. Add more protein to your diet and you’ll be satisfied by your meals. As for working out, people burn 100 calories for every mile they jog or run, so it’s easy to see that the star’s “intense workouts” helped her lose weight.

Alcohol and weight loss are definitely connected, but it can be tough to say farewell to a glass of wine on a Saturday night or ditch that cocktail with a friend after work. But, as Healthline points out, it’s easy to eat junk food when drinking, and booze is “empty calories.” So, Banderas was on the right track.

Banderas keeps her X followers updated on her life with her kids, from sharing that one of her daughters made a salad featuring potato chips (I’m into that) to her other daughter’s relatable complaint about not wanting to take out the garbage. She hasn’t posted about her weight loss more recently than May. However, she did open up about the sexist attitude an old co-worker had in 2022. She said on Outnumbered that he “told me that he would only marry someone who was hot because he wants to have hot kids.” She continued “He wouldn’t marry a fat girl” as “he wouldn’t want to have fat children.” I’m sorry, what? Low-carb diets might not be for everyone, but everyone deserves to feel good in their skin, however they want to get there.

