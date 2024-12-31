‘Just a complete wow’: Days after Christmas, Jameela Jamil treats fans to a shoot in a see-through dress everyone appreciates

The Good Place and She-Hulk actress and podcast host Jameela Jamil uses her social media platform to raise awareness for ongoing worldwide issues, including feminism, social injustices, and the entertainment industry’s treatment of women, as well as the expectations of diet culture. She recently addressed her struggles with eating disorders, but is now looking her happiest and treated fans to a surprisingly daring sheer dress.

Recommended Videos

The English actress began her career on Channel 4 in 2009 but it wasn’t until the NBC hit The Good Place that she received a bigger platform. The star has gone on to appear in several projects, including the spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, MCU’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and 2022’s Marry Me.

Since she started growing her platform, which boasts 3.8 million followers at the time of publishing, Jamil has become a dedicated activist, addressing important matters like abortion, consent, diet culture, and beauty standards, among many others. Because of how often she addresses these issues, the actress has often complained about how her posts never reach all her followers, so she found the sexiest workaround: daring pictures to send her message.

Jameela Jamil’s sheer dress blessed her followers’ feeds

In a post shared on Dec. 30 to wrap up the year in full force, Jameela Jamil was ready to return to everyone’s feeds. “One more for algorithm daddy 2024,” she wrote next to the NSFW picture. “Can I get a little commotion for the dress?”

The dress itself, which comes from David Coma, looks amazing but Jamil makes it work in her favor even more. The black sheer tulle gown comes from the Resort 2025 collection and features a high-waist solid-color black underwear, covered by an oversized sheer skirt falling down to the floor. It also benefits from a plunging neckline to the already-daring sheer top.

Jamil didn’t free the nip and covered it with a black heart-shaped emoji as she posed in front of her stylist, Calvin Opaleye.

She received a series of well-deserved compliments, including one referencing her The Good Place role: “insert Eleanor complimenting Tahani line,” to which she replied that her character “would love this dress.” Another added, “Yep. Top of the feed. Well played, ma’am.” A different fan agreed, “Just a complete wow – the lady makes the dress.”

A different one thought that, while they loved the dress, “the hem that reminds me so much about the hats we wear to protect from mosquitoes,” with Jamil adding that the dress is “sexy bee keeper chic.”

The actress is not a stranger to daring dresses, as she often puts on leggy and busty displays, especially to keep her back up on people’s feeds. Never wilding when it comes to addressing important issues, Jamil found a way to put her message out there and is not afraid to use it.

Jamil recently shared her struggles with eating disorders and how being at her skinniest never brought her joy, as she was “pretending to be happy, pretending not to be on the verge of fainting.” She has always spoken up about the industry’s impossible beauty standards and the return of “heroin chic” skinny with the Ozempic trend, something she’s not willing to do anymore.

She also addressed her highs and lows in 2024 with a post highlighting her grief after losing her close friend but also the good moments she’s had, anticipating her exciting projects for 2025, which include a book, a Pixar animated film she’s lent her voice to, two Netflix movies, a podcast, and “an absolutely terrifying political project.”

The actress also used a different post to showcase all her major fashion moments throughout the year, including a butterfly-inspired top, several knee-high leather boots, and a series of plunging dresses. With so many exciting projects to come, Jameela Jamil will also get the opportunity to try on more exciting dresses in the new year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy