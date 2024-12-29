Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of destroying his reputation, but for late model Dayle Haddon the actress was ‘generous to a fault’

The legal feud between Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni has escalated to dramatic new heights. On Dec. 28, a bombshell report revealed that Baldoni is preparing a countersuit in response to Lively’s recent legal complaint that allegedly ruined his reputation.

Lively, on Dec. 20, released an 80-page legal complaint accusing Baldoni of inappropriate on-set behavior and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni, however, has vehemently denied the allegations and now appears ready to fight back. According to the Daily Mail, Baldoni and his business partner, Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath, plan to file their countersuit as soon as the courts reopen in the New Year. Their attorney, Bryan Freedman, is reportedly preparing claims that will flip the narrative in their favor.

Justin Baldoni's explosive fightback against Blake Lively revealed: Claims her team smeared HIM, 'weaponised' WhatsApps and lawsuit is ploy to rebuild her image. Read ALISON BOSHOFF'S bombshell world exclusive https://t.co/tOernpEFmI pic.twitter.com/46iJE3lTNP — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 28, 2024

Their new allegations against the Gossip Girl alum include Lively’s PR team, led by Vision PR boss Leslie Sloane, allegedly initiating the smear campaign against Baldoni. In particular, the WhatsApp messages cited in Lively’s complaint were purportedly taken out of context to paint Baldoni in a negative light. Additionally, Lively’s legal moves against her costar are allegedly a strategic attempt to rebuild her public image following the bad press she received during the film’s promotional campaign.

Notably, the Daily Mail has been frequently referenced in Lively’s filing as a hub for alleged leaks and damaging stories. Now, with Baldoni’s reported counterclaims, the tangled web of accusations between the two parties is set to grow even more complex.

Despite the off-screen chaos, It Ends With Us ended up becoming a box office success, raking in over $350 million against a $25 million production budget. The Colleen Hoover adaptation, which explores the harrowing dynamics of domestic abuse, became a surprising cinematic triumph. Yet, the ongoing legal battle threatens to overshadow the film’s achievements.

Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment as shocking claims are revealed https://t.co/arUPQDz4Sq pic.twitter.com/M74CHV48JK — Mail+ (@DailyMailUK) December 21, 2024

In a statement accompanying her initial complaint, Lively expressed hope that her actions would “pull back the curtain on sinister retaliatory tactics” in Hollywood and protect others who come forward with misconduct claims. Her filing with the California Civil Rights Department, while not a formal lawsuit, appears to be a precursor to an eventual court case.

The fallout has been swift for Baldoni. His agents at WME, which also represents Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have dropped him. Additionally, he has faced public backlash, lost a women’s solidarity award, and even seen his podcast co-host abandon their joint project. Adding to his woes, Baldoni is also battling a lawsuit filed by his former publicist.

Amid the messy situation involving the co-actors, the late model and actress Dayle Haddon — who tragically passed away on Dec. 27 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning — offered a different perspective on Lively just months before her death. Haddon’s final modeling gig, a dazzling Vogue spread with Lively in September, left the veteran model singing the actress’ praises.

Haddon took to Instagram to gush about the experience, calling Lively “absolutely delightful, funny, and mischievous.” “Not only is Blake beautiful, inside and out, she is generous to a fault,” Haddon wrote, recalling how Lively helped adjust her dress and Cartier jewels during the shoot to ensure she was “shining.”

Haddon’s kind words stand in stark contrast to Baldoni’s accusations of Lively as a manipulative force behind the scenes. While Hollywood appears divided on the unfolding drama, Haddon’s endorsement of Lively’s character seems to sway the narrative to favor more the actress.

