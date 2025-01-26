Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 12: Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us' on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
(Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Category:
Celebrities
News

Justin Baldoni’s mom has spoken and in her own loving way, she has nothing but subtle shading for Blake Lively

Mom Baldoni has firmly planted her flag in her son's camp.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jan 26, 2025 02:54 pm

In the legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, where accusations are flying left and right, it’s hard to pinpoint the true victim. Yet there’s one person who seems to have already picked a side: Justin’s mom.

Recommended Videos

For Justin’s 41st birthday on Jan. 24, Sharon Baldoni took to Instagram with a tribute that was equal parts loving and throwing shade at Lively. Along with some sweet mother-son pics, she threw in what looked like a not-so-subtle jab at the actress and the whole It Ends with Us drama. Sharon reminisced about Justin’s Jane the Virgin days, painting a picture of a set filled with “joy,” “love,” and “kindness” – basically, the total opposite of the It Ends with Us set vibe.

She went on to say, “Life has its moments and also its surprises – as you keep your integrity through it all, Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity.” Yikes. While Sharon never mentioned Blake or the lawsuit directly, it’s hard not to read between the lines. Her emphasis on “integrity,” “justice,” and “truth” seems to suggest that she believes her son is the wronged party in this situation, and that the truth will eventually come to light.  Of course, the truth is rarely simple, especially in cases like this.

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging that he had sexually harassed her and orchestrated a smear campaign against her during the filming of It Ends with Us. According to Blake’s complaint, she suffered “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety” as a result of Justin’s alleged behavior, which she described as “invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate.”

Justin, for his part, has vehemently denied these accusations. Through his lawyer, he has called Blake’s allegations “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious” and even filed his own $400 million lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, claiming defamation and extortion. With both sides presenting very different versions of events, it’s difficult for outsiders to know where the truth lies. While Sharon Baldoni’s Instagram post may have been intended as a show of support for her son, some would see it as an inappropriate insertion into a sensitive legal matter.

As the lawsuits move forward and more evidence comes to light, it remains to be seen how this case will be resolved. What is clear, however, is the toll that these kinds of allegations can take on all parties involved. Regardless of the outcome, the controversy has likely been a painful and stressful experience for everyone involved, from Blake and Justin to their families and loved ones. The best thing we can do is to let the legal process play out and hope that, in the end, the truth will indeed shine through.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.