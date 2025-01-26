Justin Baldoni’s mom has spoken and in her own loving way, she has nothing but subtle shading for Blake Lively

In the legal feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, where accusations are flying left and right, it’s hard to pinpoint the true victim. Yet there’s one person who seems to have already picked a side: Justin’s mom.

For Justin’s 41st birthday on Jan. 24, Sharon Baldoni took to Instagram with a tribute that was equal parts loving and throwing shade at Lively. Along with some sweet mother-son pics, she threw in what looked like a not-so-subtle jab at the actress and the whole It Ends with Us drama. Sharon reminisced about Justin’s Jane the Virgin days, painting a picture of a set filled with “joy,” “love,” and “kindness” – basically, the total opposite of the It Ends with Us set vibe.

She went on to say, “Life has its moments and also its surprises – as you keep your integrity through it all, Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity.” Yikes. While Sharon never mentioned Blake or the lawsuit directly, it’s hard not to read between the lines. Her emphasis on “integrity,” “justice,” and “truth” seems to suggest that she believes her son is the wronged party in this situation, and that the truth will eventually come to light. Of course, the truth is rarely simple, especially in cases like this.

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, alleging that he had sexually harassed her and orchestrated a smear campaign against her during the filming of It Ends with Us. According to Blake’s complaint, she suffered “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety” as a result of Justin’s alleged behavior, which she described as “invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and sexually inappropriate.”

Justin, for his part, has vehemently denied these accusations. Through his lawyer, he has called Blake’s allegations “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious” and even filed his own $400 million lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, claiming defamation and extortion. With both sides presenting very different versions of events, it’s difficult for outsiders to know where the truth lies. While Sharon Baldoni’s Instagram post may have been intended as a show of support for her son, some would see it as an inappropriate insertion into a sensitive legal matter.

As the lawsuits move forward and more evidence comes to light, it remains to be seen how this case will be resolved. What is clear, however, is the toll that these kinds of allegations can take on all parties involved. Regardless of the outcome, the controversy has likely been a painful and stressful experience for everyone involved, from Blake and Justin to their families and loved ones. The best thing we can do is to let the legal process play out and hope that, in the end, the truth will indeed shine through.

