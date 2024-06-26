Justin Timberlake has new tour merch and missed the opportunity to do something very meta

Justin Timberlake is continuing with the tour despite his recent DWI arrest, and the musician has just returned to social media to unveil new merch.

In the past week, Justin Timberlake has proven that no publicity is bad publicity. The star was arrested in the Hamptons for a DWI, and, although the scenario could’ve been more serious, the star seems to continue thriving.

The “Cry Me a River” singer is currently in the middle of the North American leg of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, stopping in New York to perform at Madison Square Garden, and unveiled brand-new merch to match the tour dates.

Fans wanted a different merch for Justin Timberlake’s world tour

Justin Timberlake returned to social media for the first time since his arrest, and it was all to promote his new T-shirt and other fan merchandise. The singer also gave a shout-out to the New York Knicks with the new merch, and he captioned the video of him showing it off, “Had to do it 👀 @nyknicks.”

However, fans would’ve liked a different type of merch. During his arrest, a source claimed to Page Six that Timberlake reportedly muttered “This is gonna ruin the tour” to the arresting officer, who didn’t recognize or know who he was. When asked what tour, the musician replied, “the world tour.” The interaction spawned several memes, and Justin had the opportunity to do something very meta: acknowledge the situation and take some accountability in a fun way.

Fans in the comments noted JT should make T-shirts that said “This is gonna ruin the tour.” Another claimed that “The tour should be sponsored by Uber and Lyft!”

Justin was the target of several memes following his arrest, but his packed NYC show seems to suggest the “world tour” might not suffer that much. Shortly after news broke out of his DWI, one of his recent films saw increased popularity, and fans seemed to show his support during his show.

While his recent incident with the law is no laughing matter, as driving while intoxicated shouldn’t be undermined, using the publicity from his wrongdoing and acknowledging it might earn him some bonus points for his world tour.

