Justin Timberlake’s mugshot is HERE, babe, and there’s only one thing left to say

Actually, I have a few ideas.
Published: Jun 19, 2024 05:06 am

Unless you’ve been off the internet since June 18, then you know that the man, the singer, the careless driver Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. And, his mugshot says it all.

During the night of June 18, Timberlake was arrested by Sag Harbor, New York police after allegedly missing a stop sign and being unable to drive in a straight line. The police officers reported he refused to take the chemical tests, which prompted them to take the 43-year-old back to the police station where he got his mugshot taken. And here it is:

He has bloodshot eyes and looks terrified like he knows he’s in deep trouble. But, “well, at least it didn’t happen in May.”

For those who are unaware, in NSYNC’s song “It’s Gonna Be Me”, Timberlake sings “Me” as if he was saying “May.” This sparked many memes on social media, with people, especially in the last month, singing “it’s gonna be May.” Timberlake himself acknowledged it in April by posting a video on his Instagram. So yeah, what better could be said about this mugshot? Although “Cry Me a River,” with his dazed eyes also fits perfectly.

Timberlake was released without bail on June 18, with the court postponing the case until July 26. You know who’s going to wish this had happened in May instead of yesterday? Polish fans of the singer, as Timberlake was scheduled to perform in Kraków, Poland on July 26. We’re sorry, guys. It’s tearin’ up our hearts as well.

