Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities
News

Kanye West’s swastika t-shirt caper is over as Shopify brings the hammer down on his entire website

Mein Beautiful Dark Twisted Kampf.
David James
David James
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 10:23 am

Even by Kanye West standards, his decision to remove all other items from yeezy.com except a white t-shirt with a large black swastika on it left jaws on the floor. West had already torched his reputation, but over the last week, he went back over the ashes with a flamethrower to ensure there wasn’t an atom of credibility left unburnt.

Recommended Videos

First came him parading his wife Bianca Censori around practically naked at the Grammys, then came a posting spree on X where (among other things) he posted “IM A NAZI” and “I LOVE HITLER,” underlining previous comments he’d made on the subject. As such, his swastika t-shirt sale wasn’t so much surprising as depressing, as it’s him trying to profit from outright promoting Nazism.

Kanye West swastika t-shirt
Image via yeezy.com

Whatever his true motivations, the t-shirt is no longer on sale. And no, West didn’t have a change of heart or moment of sanity, the e-commerce provider Shopify has simply shut down yeezy.com altogether. Accessing the site currently displays a notice reading “This store is unavailable,” with Shopify apparently having concluded that using their services to hawk Nazi t-shirts was a step too far, even for them.

It’s worth underlining that Shopify has previously faced intense criticism for the people they provide services to, notably working with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. But with the swastika t-shirt, West simply pushed them too far and they pulled the site, no doubt having spotted the litany of terrible press they were receiving on social media:

According to a report by The Logic, Shopify staff were under strict instructions not to engage with any criticism about yeezy.com. If support staff received a query about it they were told to say “no comment,” and if a merchant client asked what they were doing about it they were instructed to end online chat. The report also states that there’s been widespread unease in the Shopify company Slack, with Jewish employees saying they ” felt uncomfortable and unsafe that the swastika T-shirt had remained online for so long.”

It remains to be seen where West goes from here. With his vast funds, it’s entirely possible he could simply set up his own storefront and payment provider, bypassing the need to work with any other company. However, that would require effort and organization, two things that seem in short supply over at Kanye West HQ.

The depressing truth is that West is clearly on a mission to be as offensive as possible, truly challenging his inner edgy teen self. If he’s already at the praising Hitler and swastika t-shirt stage of that, then expect his future pronouncements to be even worse. Sure, you could argue that he’s suffering from a mental illness, but there are many people around him fully enabling this behavior and someone needs to step in. Maybe he could go into a vacant conservatorship?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google