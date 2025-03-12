Kate Middleton warriors hit back after she faces ‘disrespectful’ snub from Royal Family

In her 14 years of being a part of the Royal Family, Kate Middleton has definitely proven she’s worthy of her titles in the institution. So it was a bit of a shock when the Princess of Wales was not on the list of female royals the Firm seemingly recognized on International Women’s Day.

Recommended Videos

The 43-year-old royal has become one of the most beloved and recognizable figures in the monarchy after carving out her own path within the royal ranks. From her dedication to charity work to her passion for photography, Middleton has more than earned her place in the spotlight. Thus, her fans quickly reacted and called out what they deemed to be a “disrespectful” snub by the Royal Family on what was supposed to be a day honoring Middleton’s achievements as a remarkable female figure in the Firm.

“You’re missing The Princess of Wales, both of them,” one commenter wrote, while another reiterated the idea that both Middleton and the late Princess Diana should have been recognized by the monarchy: “Both Princesses of Wales should’ve been on here before Camilla.” Another also furiously asked, “Seriously, where is Catherine?”

Many also pointed out that Middleton, an avid photographer herself, has been both behind and in front of the camera for numerous portraits taken by female photographers, so they were all the more baffled by her exclusion. “With all respect, I think the Princess of Wales should have been included in this list. She is both a great photographer and has been pictured by women too,” one fan noted.

The comments from Middleton’s warriors were in response to the Royal Family’s Instagram post on March 8 that featured and celebrated the female royals who have been photographed by female photographers. The carousel of photos included the late Queen Elizabeth, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and even historical figures like Queen Victoria and Queen Alexandra. Glaringly absent was Kate Middleton and even her late mother-in-law, Lady Diana.

Amid the outrage, some royal supporters came to the Royal Family’s defense, arguing that the post was meant to highlight female photographers and not every royal woman. “This post is not about female members of the Royal Family but about female photographers who photographed them,” one user clarified while suggesting that Middleton and Prince William’s separate social media presence could explain her absence.

The royal couple did mark International Women’s Day in their own way by sharing on their official X account a thread about the 12 inspiring women they’ve met over the past year. Among those they recognized was Chloe Hopkins, who runs the food charity Surplus to Supper, and Holocaust survivor Yvonne Bernstein.

Celebrating #InternationalWomensDay! Here are just a few of the brilliant women who have inspired us over the last 12 month… — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2025

Their post also honored the late Liz Hatton, a teenage photographer who tragically passed away from cancer last November. Liz had been personally invited by Prince William to capture photos during an investiture ceremony in October, a moment the royal couple later reflected on with a moving tribute on X, per The Mirror: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength have inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

Despite the clarification, Middleton’s supporters continued to rally against what they saw as a deliberate snub. However, the Princess of Wales herself seemed unbothered by the Royal Family’s post as she has remained tight-lipped on the issue.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy