Kate Middleton’s relatable comment about Prince William’s beard will leave you blushing for days

There are things in life we can go about living without knowing, but there is also trivial matters that we’d like to be privy to every now and then.

Take, for instance, Kate Middleton’s opinion on her husband Prince William’s full beard. Nothing life-changing, but it could leave us blushing for days. On Remembrance Sunday, the heir to the British throne debuted a new look while attending a gathering at the Cenotaph to commemorate the military servicemen and women who died for the country during the two World Wars and other conflicts. Prince William was photographed with a well-manicured beard as he took part in the laying of the wreaths alongside other distinguished men at the ceremony.

Prince William, The Prince of Wales, attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall 🇬🇧#PrinceWilliam #RemebranceSunday pic.twitter.com/BVhGFcdZ71 — Prie 🪼 (@RoyalDelhiite) November 10, 2024

For years, Prince William had been attending the solemn ceremony with a clean-shaven face. He looked youthful and charming when he joined his father, King Charles, at the 2022 ceremony for war veterans. He sported the same look while wearing his British Army Blues and Royals RHG parade coat at last year’s event. But this year, he opted for a manlier and more mature style, and it seems Kate is a big fan.

Prince William’s new style did not go unnoticed by other attendees, from royals to non-royals alike, but of course it’s his wife’s opinion that matters the most. Kate’s arrival at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony marked her first major public appearance since completing her cancer-preventative chemotherapy in September. Interestingly, the Prince of Wales’ facial hair made Princess Kate feel a bit naughty, and she was not afraid to admit it.

TRHs The Prince and The Princess of Wales at the Cenotaph in the occasion of Remembrance Sunday 2023.



Prince William is wearing his British Army Blues and Royals RHG parade coat. Catherine is wearing her Fleet Air arm broach.#RemembranceSunday2023#ThePrinceandPrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/J83q44InUh — The Office of Indie (@indieg2022) November 12, 2023

Professional lip reader Nicola Hickling recently helped The Sun decipher what the mother of three and Sophie Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh, were talking about on the Cenotaph balcony during the ceremony. Their little chat apparently centered on the heir’s new rugged style, and how Princess Kate was feeling about it. “You like a beard?” Sophie allegedly asked the future queen based on a clip of their casual conversation.

Princess Kate, who flashed a cheeky smile, responded, “I find it quite rousing.” If Kate’s response wasn’t enough to make you blush, then perhaps Sophie’s reaction might. Upon hearing what Kate thought of William’s beard, she let out a double entendre, saying, “You’re all better now.” Of course, it could just be the Countess of Edinburgh’s way of saying that the royal princess is finally better after going through her cancer treatment. Or, it could mean a very different thing if taking into account how both royals chuckled at Sophie’s words.

Girls on tiktok about Prince William’s beard 😂❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/tyxEXsCjLn — Haya.🤍🪞new (@itsme_haya0) November 12, 2024

Not since Bridgerton has a royal family been this spicy! However, since we don’t have access to the exact conversation the two had, there are other interpretations of their small talk out there. Like for another professional lip reader, Kayleigh Harris, the Duchess of Cambridge did not use the provocative term “rousing” to describe her husband’s beard. Instead, she allegedly said, “never quite rounded,” in response to Sophie’s query.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Princess Kate hasn’t missed the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph since marrying Prince William in 2011, according to Us Weekly. Earlier this year, she had to step back from her royal duties and skip several engagements to focus on her treatment. But now that she’s done with it, she made sure to actively participate in the Remembrance events on both Saturday and Sunday, and went home with a bearded heir to the throne to boot!

