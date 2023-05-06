Katy Perry confirms she did finally manage to find her seat at the coronation

What better way to commemorate King Charles III‘s coronation than becoming the brunt of the joke?

Katy Perry, who is in England to perform at the coronation concert, made headlines on May 6 after the singer and American Idol judge couldn’t find her seat during the ceremony. In a viral video, Perry is seen wearing a lavender ensemble with an impressively large hat as she walks up and down the aisle asking other guests questions regarding her seating placement.

It is still unclear why the 38-year-old left her seat in the first place and how long it took her to find it. However, when Perry caught wind of the clip circulating online, she informed her fans on Twitter that they didn’t need to worry because she was able to find her seat.

don’t worry guys i found my seat — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 6, 2023

As fans began to view Perry’s post, many couldn’t help but joke about the incident.

One individual claimed they “laughed so hard” because they thought that Perry losing her seat was the “most relatable moments of the coronation.“

I laughed so hard. That was one of the most relatable moments of the coronation. — Spyridon Kagkas (@spyridonkagkas) May 6, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user expressed that Perry and her antics at the coronation were “the biggest event.”

you are the biggest event of this coronation pic.twitter.com/ggyWswwdXJ — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 6, 2023

A third person mentioned how happy they were that Perry found her seat while sharing a clip of the “Fireworks” vocalist searching for it.

happy for u pic.twitter.com/DqDnnmiFxE — ruan & the six (@withyoukatheryn) May 6, 2023

Another social media user went as far as to create a meme with Perry’s viral video.

me trying to find my mom at a full supermaket pic.twitter.com/hG0hAvlWqJ — Léo | 🕳️💎 (@candyprismboy) May 6, 2023

Perry—alongside her American Idol co-star Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger, Tiwa Savage, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, British pop group Take That and many others—is set to perform at the coronation concert on May 7 at Windsor Castle.