Katy Perry is here to save the day following ‘When We Were Young’ festival cancellation’

Thousands of emos had to find other things to do as day one of the When We Were Young festival was canceled due to bad weather. Luckily, some were able to grab some last-minute tickets to Katy Perry‘s Las Vegas Residency performance, where the artist welcomed them with open arms.

Videos were shared across social media where Perry addressed the festival’s cancellation and welcomed those last-minute concertgoers to her shows. She also reminded the audience that she was part of the 2008 Warped Tour lineup with 3OH!3, All Time Low, and Paramore, and that she understood the disappointment that those fans had that day.

During her show, she got one of the last-minute attendees to go on stage with her as they started a mosh pit along with the other dancers. Suffice it to say, Miss Perry knows how to make those music orphans feel welcomed, even if her style of music is the polar opposite of what they originally came for.

So, @katyperry started a mosh pit with a guy who was supposed to go to When We Were Young festival that was cancelled today 🥲 via @DaisyDoveCat1 pic.twitter.com/gYxR233hvO — Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) October 23, 2022

The When We Were Young festival is a three-day weekend event from Oct 21 to Oct 29, 2022, filled with plenty of big-named alternative rock and punk artists. Unfortunately, day one was canceled due to strong wind warnings declared by the National Weather Service.

The festival organizers released a statement about the event’s cancellation and day-one tickets will be refunded. They apologized for the sad news but promised that days two and three would continue as planned.

While some day-one attendees were unable to get tickets for the festival’s following shows, those who attended Perry’s show did seem to have a good time as she made them feel welcome and that they were not missing out on anything.