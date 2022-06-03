Agent of chaos Katy Perry introduces vape-smoking rat puppet to live show

Queen of showing her quirky and goofy side Katy Perry just revealed she’s adding a vape-smoking rat puppet named Ratso to her live shows because sure, why the hell not I guess?

Perry announced the news in an Instagram post earlier today. The cheeky creature will be a main stay on her Las Vegas show PLAY and replace Mr. Masky, the talking surgical face mask.

She really said the COVID-19 pandemic is over, besties. Forget Monkeypox fever. It’s Ratso time now.

Introducing…. 🐀RATSO🐀 the newest cast member of #PLAY🤩 a huge thank u to the iconic, best selling @HarveyFierstein for lending his voice to the character. We wouldn’t have done it without you 🙏🏼 everyone go read his fab memoir! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/TjDQXsjNng — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 2, 2022

Legendary voice actor, theater performer and writer Harvey Fierstein will voice the loveable rodent which is A+ casting IMO. Fierstein has a distinct raspy voice that’s perfect for playing a wheezy sewer creature with a bad cough. He famously played short and punchy Yao in Mulan.

According to a fan’s video of the performance, Perry and Ratso make a bunch of rat-themed puns on stage as Fierstein puts on his thickest New York gangsta accent.

The 69-year-old actor tweeted about his excitement playing Perry’s furry new friend. He joked that Katy Perry’s team captured his essence perfectly.

“Look at dat — I’m a rat! I’m appearing with Katy Perry in Las Vegas!!! I think they really captured me, don’t you?”

Look at dat – I'm a rat! I'm appearing with Katy Perry in Las Vegas!!! I think they really captured me, don't you? https://t.co/UxOo2izI6N — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) June 2, 2022

One user on Twitter noted it wasn’t at all surprising to see Katy Perry bring out a vape-smoking rat on stage after all the wild characters she’s performed with on stage, and the camp outfits she’s worn. I mean, who could forget the time she dressed up as a giant head of lettuce, a burger or toilet paper roll?

“Only Katy Perry would have a giant rat vaping on stage in her Las Vegas residency,” tweeted one fan.

only katy perry would have a giant rat vaping on stage in her las vegas residency — J (@katysxdemi) May 27, 2022

Perry began her Las Vegas show in December last year and it will run till October this year.