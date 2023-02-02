Keanu Reeves granted temporary restraining order against a stalker claiming to be a relative

An individual who trespassed on Keanu Reeves property six times and stalked him for several months has had a restraining order taken out against them by the actor.

The John Wick star has been granted a temporary restraining order by a Los Angeles Judge yesterday (via The Wrap). The restraining order is against Bryan Keith Dixon, a 38 year old man who has made numerous attempts to contact the actor and even claims to be a relative of his.

Dixon repeatedly trespassed on Reeves’ property; over a period of two months, the man was caught trespassing six times. He gained entry through a side gate as well as hopping over one of the fences around the perimeter. On one occasion Dixon even left a backpack containing a DNA testing kit on Keanu’s property, suggesting he was trying to prove his relation to Reeves.

Image via Lionsgate

Furthermore, Dixon has been posting messages on social media referring to himself as “Jasper Keith Reeves.” Keanu’s legal team deny that the actor has any relation to Dixon whatsoever.

A check of Mr. Dixon’s background shows that he has a long list of criminal convictions going back 20 years. These include assault and battery, as well as breaking and entering. There has been a warrant out for his arrest since September 2022.

Dixon was most recently spotted on the property on Jan. 20, so it definitely seems like the right decision on Reeves’ behalf to have a restraining order put in place. Bryan Keith Dixon is set to appear in court before a Los Angeles judge on Feb. 24.