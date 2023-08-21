Keanu Reeves is once again making the rounds online for training with Charlize Theron before ‘John Wick 2’

Keanu Reeves is the gift that keeps on giving. The actor seems to constantly be in the public eye for all the right reasons, a truly hard feat these days. A story that is once again surfacing is that, during filming for John Wick: Chapter 2 he would train with action star Charlize Theron as she filmed Atomic Blonde concurrently.

Reeves is known to be one of the nicest men in Hollywood, often because of how he interacts with fans or just the public in general. Here he is being recognized for how he collaborates with other actors as he helped the Atomic Blonde team in their quest to recreate the success of the first John Wick film. The first film was a much smaller project, featuring Reeves as a former assassin out for revenge after mobsters killed his dog (and sprouted a million memes in the process). The film blew up and kickstarted one of the biggest action franchises of the last decade.

The folks over at Atomic Blonde wanted to capture some of the magic of the film, much of which came from the insane stunts and fight scenes that Reeves and his co-stars pulled off. Though Theron had already cemented herself as a strong action star, with films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Aeon Flux already under her belt, the Atomic Blonde team thought they would make use of the fact that Reeves was filming in the same studio at the same time, per Theron in a 2017 interview with Buzzfeed.

via Lionsgate

“We would kind of spar with each other. I’d be like, ‘Come on, Keanu. Let’s take it down.’ S*** like that. It was very macho. It was great.” They would train together at director, David Leitch’s gym and stunt training academy 87Eleven Action Design (Leitch directed John Wick and Atomic Blonde).

Many would sure love to see the two collaborate in a film together after hearing this news, and it could be possible that we could see a potential crossover given how franchises occasionally do so. Another one of the co-founders of 87Eleven Action Design and John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, has said that he would love to work with the actress, (via The Direct) saying, “Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She’s awesome.” So who knows, perhaps we will get to see all those training sessions put to work if Reeves and Theron do end up on the big screen together in an action fuelled caper.