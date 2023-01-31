Kerri Colby talking about flat Earth theories leaves ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ fans confused and concerned

It is interesting to see how the mind works when it comes to flat-earth believers. Despite there being multiple pieces of evidence that the Earth is round, conspiracy theorists are willing to jump through multiple hoops in order to believe otherwise. So when RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kerri Colby started to post their beliefs about the Earth’s shape, it left fans scratching their heads in confusion.

Colby posted on Twitter that they don’t believe that the Earth is as round as we see in globes. They deny that they’re a flat earther but called “bullshit” on the planet’s shape. Colby went on about their beliefs, saying that they don’t believe in “the possibility of hallow earth” and also believe in the existence of Atlantis.

I do think there’s a possibility of hallow earth and I definitely believe in Atlantis to some degree — Kerri Elyse Colby (@kerricolby) January 30, 2023

Colby’s tweet confused fans, mostly because of how the drag queen went from one belief to another. People on Twitter are concerned to see if they were high, while others thought they might be going down the alt-right pipeline. Colby shared more of their explanations about their latest beliefs to puzzled fans, saying that “it’s the poles” that confused her and how not everything looks how they appear.

I do!! I just think things are never what they appear 🤷🏽‍♀️🧏🏽‍♀️ — Kerri Elyse Colby (@kerricolby) January 30, 2023

Specifically the poles are where I’m like… uh uh find somebody else to do it — Kerri Elyse Colby (@kerricolby) January 30, 2023

kerri colby taking her first step down the alt right pipeline i could NOT believe it https://t.co/ar8fixubVn — Kwisatz Haderach (@trash4masc) January 30, 2023

This is taking me outtt, I think I’m more unhinged when I’m sober I just try to make everyone happy when I’m high — Kerri Elyse Colby (@kerricolby) January 30, 2023

Over on r/rupaulsdragrace, confused fans discuss the stretch Colby went from “the earth’s shape” to “how Atlantis exists.” They also theorized what the drag queen meant when they said, “I definitely believe in Atlantis to some degree.” Is it the underwater kingdom filled with merfolk? Or is it just a civilization that sunk? One managed to find a possible link between both beliefs, claiming that “there is space for a city to sink into.”

Despite all the confusion and worry, there is a high chance that fans shouldn’t worry too much about what was shared. After all, Colby confirmed that what they posted was just for entertainment and that it’s fine to question the world.

Lol I believe it’s okay to question EVERYTHING. Plus this is entertaining — Kerri Elyse Colby (@kerricolby) January 30, 2023

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is now airing on MTV.