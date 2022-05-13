Kevin Smith, king of the nerds and everyone’s favorite fanboy is a filmmaker unlike any other. Directing cult classics like Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob, or Mallrats — Smith’s affinity for pop culture is present in everything he creates. That love hits the mainstream yet again, with his latest Twitter reveal of the exclusive “Night of the Living Kev” figurine.

HAPPY FRIDAY THE 13TH!

In honor of this spooky day, we’re selling the vintage Night of the Living Kev figure! It’s a zombie me, as I dressed before the hockey jerseys! If you ever wanted to see me drop dead, here’s your plastic chance! Only 150 in stock! https://t.co/C5aQ5zOgxW pic.twitter.com/IOHcZ2dV57 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 13, 2022

In celebration of arguably the spookiest day of the year, Friday the 13th (an on-the-nose reference to the horror franchise of the same name), the custom zombie figure matches Kevin’s likeness, with an undead twist. The exclusive toy can be found here. Each comes hand signed by the “FatMan” himself, so be sure to get yours before they invariably sell out.

Kevin Smith has become a beacon of geekdom seldom seen in Hollywood. He hosts a podcast, reviews films, and most recently brought He-Man back to life through Netflix’s Master of the Universe: Revelation.

Not only does he make films, he loves the films that inspired him to pursue a career in storytelling in the first place. Movies like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, or Buckaroo Banzai — if you haven’t seen The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension, do yourself a solid and give it a shot. It’s the 1980s boiled down into 90 beautiful minutes.

It’s clear Kevin Smith loves to be a part of nerd culture as much as he enjoys creating his own, and shows no signs of stopping — it seems fans can expect Smith’s sensibilities for years to come.