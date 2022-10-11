Khloe Kardashian has tumor removed from face

Incredibly famous reality TV star Khloe Kardashian had a tumor removed from her face after a recent cancer scare.

Kardashian shared the news in a series of Instagram stories on her page. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” she said along with a collage of pictures of her and the bandage.

She then said she noticed “a small bump on my face” and she assumed it was no big deal and “as minor as a zit.” But it stayed there for 7 months.

She went to a doctor who said the spot was “incredibly rare for someone my age.” Fortunately, she’s taken care of it before it became a bigger problem.

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything – all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are…you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

The next few stories are pictures and videos of her rocking the bandage. As for why she’s sharing the story, she wants to remind everyone to “get checked, and frequently.” She also shared that she had melanoma surgery when she was 19.

“… I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

Kardashian said she was thankful for not only her doctors but also her makeup artist who’s “been dealing with my [bandaged] face for weeks and weeks now and she still has been killing the makeup game.”