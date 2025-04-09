Kids YouTuber Ms. Rachel threatened with federal investigation for saying kids deserve food and water

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone less offensive than Ms. Rachel. On a YouTube riddled with upsetting, bizarre, and predatory videos she’s a beacon of light, providing a series of catchy educational tunes about colors, shapes and animals. To the parents of under fives she’s a godsend, using her degrees in Music Therapy and Master’s in Music Education to make the world a happier place.

Alternatively, if you listen to watchdog StopAntisemitism, Ms Rachel is single-handedly raising a generation of Hamas-loving terrorists hellbent on the destruction of the Western world, is trying to inspire full-blown hatred of Jewish people, and is a die-hard Islamist propagandist.

As such, StopAntisemitism has written a letter to Attorney-General Pam Bondi demanding that Ms. Rachel be investigated as a Hamas agent: “Ms. Rachel is being remunerated to disseminate Hamas-aligned propaganda to her millions of followers, as this may violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)”.

The bee in their bonnet is a few videos posted to Ms. Rachel’s Instagram account in which she uh, begs that Palestinian children have access to food and water. Clearly, she is history’s greatest monster.

It is undeniable that Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza City have resulted in the deaths of thousands of innocent children. Though many bodies still lie beneath the rubble, it’s estimated that indiscriminate bombing of civilian neighborhoods, intentional withholding of aid, and destruction of medical facilities have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of children. The exact figure is impossible to know, though in Mar. 2024, the UN indicated that 12,300 children had been killed over just the preceding four months.

All of which feels like something a children’s advocate and educator probably should be paying attention to! Ms. Rachel has previously raised money on Cameo for emergency funds to help children in Sudan, Ukraine, Gaza and the Democratic Republic of Congo, going on to underline that:

“I care deeply for all children. Palestinian children, Israeli children, children in the US — Muslim, Jewish, Christian children — all children, in every country. Not one is excluded. think part of why people respond to the show is they feel that care – I see every child as I see my own. I love every neighbor. Any child suffering is on my heart. To do a fundraiser for children who are currently starving — who have no food or water — who are being killed — is human.”

Ordinarily the allegations against Ms. Rachel would be laughed out of the room. Unfortunately, we live under the shadow of the Trump administration, which appears to see full-throated support for Israel as a prerequisite for being American – and any sympathy for Palestinians as a reason to persecute you.

Most people would probably pause and wonder if they’re really on the side of good when trying to take down a kid’s YouTuber for raising money to feed starving children. But, sadly, the overly theatrical evil is the point. After all, if they’ll take down Ms. Rachel as a Hamas-funded foreign agent, what will they do to you?

