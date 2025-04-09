Kieran Culkin, Emma Thompson, and 5 other actors rumored to be boarding ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

The upcoming prequel to the Hunger Games series, Sunrise on the Reaping, is getting a lot of attention because of its casting rumors. Even though nothing has been officially announced yet, the rumors suggest that a group of well-known actors might join the movie. If these rumors turn out to be true, it would be a big win for Lionsgate, the studio behind the film.

One of the biggest rumors is that Kieran Culkin is in talks to play Caesar Flickerman (per Nexus Point News), the flashy and charming host of the Hunger Games. Having him in the movie would definitely bring a lot of star power. Another exciting rumor is that Emma Thompson might play Drusilla, a Capitol escort who has been in charge of the reaping in District 12 since the 25th Hunger Games.

In the book, Drusilla is cold and uncaring, which could make for a really interesting performance from Thompson. Her role is important in the story, showing that the filmmakers want to stay true to the original book. There’s also talk that Ralph Fiennes could play the villainous President Coriolanus Snow. If this happens, it would be a great choice since Fiennes is a very skilled actor who could bring the younger version of Snow to life. There’s still no word on who will take on “District 8 hospital helper” who was played by Charles “Moist Cr1TiKaL” White Jr.

Many actors rumored to be joining a Hunger Games prequel

Elle Fanning is another name being mentioned—she might play Effie Trinket, which would add even more star power to the movie and fit well with the other rumored cast members.

Other actors who might have big roles include Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Charlie Plummer as Haymitch Abernathy. Meanwhile, Tom Blyth has already been confirmed to play Maysilee Donner, a major character in the prequel.

Kieran Culkin is in talks to star as Caesar Flickerman in ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ pic.twitter.com/QMBZuonEpJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 8, 2025

The people working behind the scenes are just as impressive. Francis Lawrence, who directed several of the original Hunger Games movies, will be directing Sunrise on the Reaping, which means he already knows the style and tone of the series. The script is being written by Billy Ray, and the producers are Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson. Jacobson was a producer on all four of the original movies, so her involvement shows that the team wants to keep the same level of quality.

Filming is expected to start in Germany this July, which means they have a clear plan and are serious about making the movie. The release date is set for November 20, 2026. There are also rumors that Florence + the Machine’s music might be part of the soundtrack, which could help make the movie even more exciting and immersive.

Charlie Plummer is in talks to star as Haymitch Abernathy in ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’ pic.twitter.com/oxFAAveqxu — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 4, 2025

Most of these casting reports are still just rumors. However, Lionsgate is clearly going to put a lot of effort into gathering a talented cast to make the prequel a success. With the release date still a couple of years away, there’s plenty of time to finalize the cast and make sure everything goes smoothly during production.

