Kim Kardashian reveals ‘creepy’ wish after her mom’s hip surgery

Kris Jenner, super mom matriarch of the Kardashians, revealed her dying wish and some of her daughters find it creepy. Turns out it was actually inspired by a Kim Kardashian creepy wish.

On today’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner was shown having hip replacement surgery. Afterward, her daughter Khloé Kardashian paid her visit while Kylie called to speak to them both.

Kris revealed that during the surgery, “Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she can make jewelry out of it.”

Kylie thought that was quite “weird” and Kris added, “It’s creepy. The funny thing is that Kris herself had her own creepy request inspired by Kim’s, which she doesn’t find so creepy.

On an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris had once told her daughters that she wants to be cremated so that her ashes can be made into necklaces. This way, her daughters can wear her ashes. That sounds kind of ashy, some would say creepy. What does Kris think now of her own idea? Well, when Khloé reminded her mom of this, Kris said, “That’s a great idea!”

Predictably, Khloe responded, “That’s weird.”

That’s when the conversation turned from dying wishes to burials. Kris and Kylie discussed that they still have to pick out a mausoleum and Kylie even added that it needs to be only for so many generations since they will run out of room. We admire that they think ahead to the terrifying future.

Khloé wasn’t so sure, however, saying, “That’s why I think we should all get cremated then we’re dust-to-dust, one with the earth.”

Khloé went on to give an example that if Disney bought land over where they are buried (what?!) that it wouldn’t matter if they were cremated (what?!), but if they were not cremated and people then built homes on the burial ground then it means they will think that their homes are haunted.

Did you get all that?

And that’s when Kris Jenner frightened us all by saying, “Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? Epic.”

However, what Kris fails to realize is that we’ve all been haunted by the Kardashians for well over a decade.