Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
King Charles III speaks during a farewell ceremony, on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa at the Siumu Village on October 26, 2024 in Apia, Samoa. Inset: Australian politician, Senator Lidia Thorpe heckles King Charles III during the ceremonial welcome and Parliamentary reception at the Australian Parliament House on October 21, 2024, in Canberra, Australia.
Photos by Aaron Chown – Pool/Victoria Jones – Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Politics

King Charles’ Australian heckler who yelled at monarch to ‘give our land back’ was assaulted and left with ‘serious’ injuries

She's at the center of a political storm but is standing firm.
David James
David James
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 09:34 am

The First Nations People have suffered centuries of abuse and discrimination and, sadly, this doesn’t seem like it’s going to stop anytime soon. Lidia Thorpe, the first Aboriginal senator from Victoria made headlines last week with an impassioned protest against the royal visit of King Charles and Queen Camilla, telling them “this is not your country!”

Recommended Videos

Now a 28-year-old woman, Ebony Bell, is in court after having allegedly assaulting her. The attack is said to have taken place on May 25 at an Australian Rules Football match in Melbourne. The motives behind the attack are unclear, though the two women are said to be known to each other.

Bell has been charged with reckless injury and unlawful assault, with Thorpe explaining that the attack saw her sustain serious nerve and spinal injuries in my neck, which required spinal surgery and a plate to be inserted”.

This attack doesn’t appear to be connected to Thorpe’s political views, with Bell’s lawyer describing her as “Indigenous” and a “Koori woman.” Bell herself has received threats in the past few weeks and remains free on bail until her next court appearance on Nov. 22.

Meanwhile Thorpe’s protest continues to raise hackles. In the immediate aftermath, the Australian Prime Minister condemned the protest as inappropriate conduct for a parliamentarian and Peter Dutton, the right-wing leader of the opposition Liberal Party of Australia, has called for Thorpe to resign her position.

Thorpe’s oath of office she recited during her swearing-in as Senator has also been scrutinized. In this she swore allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II and “her heirs.” Thorpe claimed she saw a loophole and swore allegiance to her “hairs.” As Queen Elizabeth’s hairs died along with the rest of her, that technically means she’s off the hook, right? Well, lawyers disagree and moves are afoot to disqualify Thorpe from her job on the grounds she didn’t swear a valid oath.

None of this is slowing Thorpe down. Standing firm against widespread outrage, she said:

“For those that don’t agree with what I have said and what I have done, I can tell you now there are elders, there are grassroots Aboriginal people across this country and Torres Strait Islander people who are just so proud. I have decided to be a Black sovereign woman and continue our fight against the colony and for justice for our people.”

She also said that despite the legal quibbling she’s not about to stand down from politics, saying that questioning her legitimacy is an “insult” and insisting:

“They can’t get rid of me, so I’ve got another three and a half years, I’m sorry for those who don’t like me, but I’m here to do a job.”

You can quibble over the way Thorpe went about her protest and whether it was a breach of royal decorum (whatevs, who cares?), but at this point nobody can deny that she succeeded in getting her message broadcast around the world and made the ongoing plight of First Nations People the talking point of Charles’ visit to Australia. All in all, a good day’s work for a politician.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google