Kirstie Alley, star of ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet,’ dies at 71

Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers and Veronica’s Closet, has died. She was 71 years old.

In a post to her official social media account, a statement was shared regarding the passing. The statement shared that Alley had recently been diagnosed with cancer which was ultimately the cause of her death.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Alley was best known for her roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Look Who’s Talking. It wasn’t just movies where Alley excelled in her career, she also had roles in a variety of TV Shows including the iconic sitcom Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, and her own sitcom Kirstie.

TV was where the actress kicked off her career by appearing in an episode of the 70’s show Quark. Four years later she would star in the popular Star Trek sequel. During her career Alley won both a Golden Globe and a pair of Emmys. Other career highlights include appearances on season 12 of Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer.

Following the news of her passing fans and stars have taken to social media to mourn Alley including Look Who’s Talking costar John Travolta who paid his respect on Instagram.

During her lengthy career Alley received 76 different acting credits. Rest In Peace.