Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future

Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually).

In an appearance on the Happy sad confused podcast, Harington sat down and discussed what his future in the MCU might look like. He said he doesn’t know exactly what Marvel has in store for his character Dane Whitman but he hopes it’ll be something good.

“I, again…and this is true: I don’t know much of what they’re planning. And you know, I hope to be involved in future stuff, with that character, with Dane Whitman, and that he might go on and be the thing that everyone quotes at me in the street. But I honestly don’t know. I don’t know what their plans are. I know they’re going into a kind of Phase 5…”

Turns out Marvel isn’t keen on letting people know what’s going to happen with their characters, which honestly makes sense with guys like Tom Holland running around spilling the beans about everything every ten seconds. Harington said Marvel is notoriously tight-lipped about everything moving forward.

Even the part at the end of the Black Knight scene in Eternals with Mahershala Ali’s voice could potentially go anywhere (Ali is the new Blade).

“I don’t know. I know that, you know, obviously Mahershala’s voices came in at the end of Eternals, but you just don’t know where they’ll take it. And really, and I mean this genuinely and people never believe you when you say this, but they don’t tell us much really. And I think for good reason, because we’ll be in an interview like this and we’ll go and spill the beans.”

So not even Harington knows if he’s coming back? Hard to believe, but it lines up with what the actor’s been telling people for a while now.

“No, not that I know of. It sounds like a very political answer. It’s exciting for me. The last film, as anyone who all have seen, it kind of sets an idea up that I might go further, so I’m hoping. But I think whenever you’re answering questions about these things, people point at you and say ‘liar’ as if you know more than other people, I have no idea. I genuinely don’t. I’m waiting for a call on it at some point.”

You can watch Harington’s MCU debut in Eternals, currently streaming on Disney Plus.