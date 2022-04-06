Just a day after setting the internet ablaze with reports on their supposed Las Vegas nuptials, Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of her not-wedding to fiancé Travis Barker on Instagram. While in town for Barker’s Grammys performance alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz, the couple stopped at the One Love Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their nuptials.

“Found these in my camera roll,” Kardashian, 42, captioned the post coyly.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she continued. “Practice makes perfect.”

The pair naturally accessorized in matching his-and-hers black leather jackets and poured on the PDA, as they are wont to do. According to Page Six, the blink-182 drummer wore a $7,330 Enfants Riches Déprimés jacket with the wording “What Are You Staring At Asshole” across the back. Kardashian, on the other hand, opted for a tasteful studded biker jacket and a $3,100 vintage Versace bustier embellished with a giant Byzantine cross.

Hulu’s new docuseries The Kardashians will reportedly feature Kardashian and Barker’s relationship prominently, which just so happens to conveniently premiere next week on April 14.