Lance Reddick as a world famous superhero is all set to debut, but no one is talking about it

Instantly recognizable and never not on point, Lance Reddick enjoyed a career in show business that saw a tidal wave of posthumous appreciation in the wake of his sudden passing. It’s an unfortunate fact that the John Wick and The Wire performer’s star seemed to be on the rise when he passed away due to heart disease in his home in March of 2023, with upcoming projects including a highly anticipated reboot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the Hulu remake of White Men Can’t Jump coming down the pike.

Wildly, Reddick had also landed that most beguiling of Hollywood opportunities, playing an A-list, world-recognized superhero. Even more wildly, despite the fact that he seems to have completed his work on the role before his death, nobody seems to be aware that its release is right around the corner.

The project is Hellboy Web of Wyrd, a roguelite beat-em-up game starring Reddick as the voice of the eponymous paranormal investigator. Written by franchise creator Mike Mignola and designed around his signature art style, it is, for whatever reason, getting even less attention than the reviled 2019 David Harbour reboot that just reappeared on the worldwide streaming charts for reasons that no one can quite put their finger on.

The first stand-alone Hellboy game in over 15 years, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd was developed by British video game studio Upstream Arcade. They’re the makers of the acclaimed 2020 twin-stick shooter West of Dead, starring Ron Perlman, which feels like a fumbled opportunity for further collaboration, but we’re not in charge. It’s scheduled to hit six separate platforms – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows – on October 18, 2023.

The lack of buildup for Web of Wyrd – which, at the time of this writing, doesn’t even have a price listed on digital storefronts despite its imminent arrival – could very well be pinned on the character’s rocky history in the video game market. While his cameo appearance as a DLC guest character in 2017’s Injustice 2 was viewed as a highlight of the game, his solo adventures have been less than golden. 2008’s Hellboy: The Science of Evil was met with lukewarm reviews, and 2000’s Hellboy: Dogs of Night was received so poorly fans have more or less forgotten that it even exists.

Meanwhile, fans of Lance Reddick, his ability to breathe life into any role, and the superhero genre still have plenty to look forward to. Before his passing, the busy performer also recorded voice roles for HBO’s upcoming Kite-Man animated series and the second season of Amazon’s Invincible.