Late night all-stars including Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Stephen Colbert assemble for podcast

You’ll soon be able to get your late night fix again, albeit in a different format. Ever since the writer’s strike, late night shows like The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert haven’t graced our screens. Not to worry, looks like the big 5 are coming back in podcast form.

Those five are Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. The podcast is called Strike Force Five. Kimmel released a trailer of sorts about the pod, and it feels energetic and also a little unhinged. Will it work? Probably.

MAJOR LIFE UPDATE – for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, @IamJohnOliver & I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support… pic.twitter.com/Czyvlpmba2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 29, 2023

We also want to highlight a fun response to the video, because it’s pretty hilarious:

Wow! All my favorite not-watchable late night hosts in one not-watchable spot. Can’t wait to not watch! — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 29, 2023

The podcast is going to be on Spotify, with the hosts expected to “meet every week to discuss the complexities behind the ongoing Hollywood strikes,” and feature “hilarious and compelling conversations.”

“The hosts bring their unique insights, opinions, and humor to the show as they navigate the Hollywood strikes and beyond. Launching August 30 and available across most major podcast platforms, the series will run for at least twelve episodes, with each host serving as a rotating moderator.”

In addition, the proceeds from the pod will go to the hosts’ staff who are out of work due to the ongoing strike. They should be sitting pretty now, because the podcast snagged sponsorships from Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos, and Ketel One Vodka right out of the gate.

Strike Force Five premieres August 30 on Spotify.