Latest Disney News: MCU star spotted on the picket line as Disney gives fans the chance to win the royal experience of a lifetime

Ka-Chow, we’re back with the latest and greatest in the Disney news realm, and from Lightning McQueen Crocs to a chance to live like Walt Disney World royalty, there’s a lot to unpack today.

First things first, an MCU star is making sure her voice resonates on the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA strike, and her sign has to be one of the best we’ve seen thus far. She’s never afraid to let her voice be heard, and among many actors and actresses across the entertainment business, those who star in the movies and television we love deserve their demands to be addressed.

In another realm of Disney news, Walt Disney World has partnered with an incredible organization to give a lucky donor a chance to live like royalty in Cinderella Castle; we’ve got all the details for you in just a moment.

What could make your stay in Cinderella’s castle more magical? Owning a pair of Lightning McQueen Crocs, of course, and if you’ve ever been envious of those who managed to get their hands on a pair before they sold out, the time to take a chance on being a lucky McQueen Croc rocker is now.

So grab your Cars blanket and best Disney mug, and get cozy; we have a lot for you today.

Florence Pugh is making her voice heard

Black Widow star Florence Pugh has been spotted out on the SAG-AFTRA strike's picket lines.https://t.co/wT5CrfIlUR pic.twitter.com/FHQk3CnsU6 — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 16, 2023

Florence Pugh is a treasure, and her recent appearance at the SAG-AFTRA picket lines proves she’s more confident than ever. Wearing a dress we would really love to get our hands on and rocking the perfect pair of sunglasses, Pugh holds a sign that embodies a lot of what those surrounding her are feeling.

“Grrrr…..this is bull****”

Joining the strike outside of Disney Studios, Pugh walked to let her opinion be known: things in the industry aren’t right, and there’s no time left to keep quiet about it. Pugh is one of many stars you love who have joined the strike; others include Lola Tung, Jason Sudeikis, Yvette Nicole Brown, Susan Sarandon, and the ever-handsome Kevin Bacon, all advocating for improvements ranging from better wages to more restrictions on artificial intelligence in the industry.

We love Pugh’s look, style, and the attitude she brought to the picket lines; while the strike continues into the fall season, may we all remember why SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are on strike and continue to support them as much as we can.

A charitable donation could place you in the Cinderella Castle

Walt Disney World partnered with Give Kids The World Village to give a Disney fan the opportunity of a lifetime, and those who live all things magic know what a rare chance it is to get into Cinderella Castle. In fact, unless you’re eating at the themed dinner at Cinderella’s Royal Table, it’s impossible.

The Cinderella Castle does have quarters for guests to stay in, but these guests can only do so on an exceptionally rare occasion. A few families have been able to tour the dream realm, and a make-a-wish kid was granted a magical opportunity to go there, but as the name of the charity that helped them get there suggests, it’s not something taken lightly.

Give Kids The World Village is a charity that also partners with families who have children that are critically ill; the resort allows families to shut out the unfair reality they face and live in the middle of the magic, joy, love, and the kind of ambiance only Disney can give you. It’s a charity worth donating to, and if you’ve ever been in the parks when some of the children from Give Kids The World are visiting, you know the joy they’re experiencing in every moment. It’s enough to make you cry.

So in partnering together, a chance for a lucky fan is being given out regarding staying in Cinderella’s Castle, and Give Kids The World has all the information for you here.

Ka-Chow, Lightning McQueen is back in the Crocs realm

We had to inform you about this revival of a pair of Crocs that many Disney fans have been hoping to get their hands on. Disney and Crocs have partnered together on many occasions, but there’s something next level about the Lightning McQueen Croc that makes it almost impossible to obtain. Maybe it’s because Lightning McQueen is such an icon in the Disney/Pixar realm, and maybe because having Lightning McQueen Crocs obviously means you’re the fastest person on the block.

Regardless of why you may be looking to get your hands on a pair (and don’t hide it, we know you are), you’re finally in luck. A lottery system has been opened, but only for 24 hours, that will allow you to have an opportunity to own a pair for yourself. Crocs announced it on their social channels, and a link will give you all the details on what to do next, but we’ve got an extra piece of advice for you! Cross your fingers!