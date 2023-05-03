Latest Fantasy News: Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ doesn’t make a habit of munching on her underwater friends as a ‘Harry Potter’ star admits to feeling boxed in

Mere weeks separate viewers from the official arrival of Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid, but the film faces an uphill battle if it wants to re-seize relevance.

The appearance of some of the flick’s vital characters, including Flounder and Sebastian, has come under harsh scrutiny in recent weeks after fans got their first glimpse of the aquatic creatures and quickly recoiled. Flounder, in particular, has seen broad backlash from longtime Disney fans, as they decry his upsetting live-action look and wonder where Ariel’s cute, colorful friend swam off to.

Despite — or perhaps because of — her fishy friend’s unpalatable appearance, the Little Mermaid herself balked at a question about which of her underwater companions she’d consume if forced. The question was a bit out of left field in the first place, but Bailey’s reaction proves why she, at least, is the perfect fit for Disney’s fresh attempt at The Little Mermaid.

Once the fantasy film is released, Bailey’s name will be synonymous with The Little Mermaid — for good or for ill — for quite some time. Popular actors like Harry Potter’s Emma Watson can attest to that, even decades after the fact. The actor recently took a step back from the spotlight, after admitting that a lack of control over her projects made the actress feel boxed in. Hopefully the same won’t be true for Bailey, whose career is just starting to truly blossom onscreen.

Even if The Little Mermaid performs better than expected, Bailey’s career may be limited in the coming months, as the effects of the Writers Guild of America strike spread. Upcoming projects could see massive delays, depending on the length of the strike, but plenty of creatives are throwing their full support behind the strike. It may be bad news for anticipated upcoming releases, but The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman is standing by his fellow writers.

Neil Gaiman voices his support for the Writers Guild of America strike

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Starz

The author behind The Sandman and Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, made his opinions on the Writers Guild of America strike clear. He took to Twitter in the early hours of May 2, when the strike began, to vocalize his support for his fellow WGA members. Noting his presence among their ranks, Gaiman assured fans that Good Omens 2 should proceed as planned, but asserted that he is joining the other members in the strike. He also said that, while he wishes “this wasn’t happening,” he “support[s] it absolutely.”

Emma Watson explains her step back from acting

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter’s own Hermione Granger took a step back from the world of acting several years ago, after maintaining a consistent onscreen presence for nearly 20 years. Her first gig — in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — was filmed when Watson was only 10 years old. She’s been in the industry for most of her life now, and after 2019’s Pretty Women finished filming, she vowed to take a break from the spotlight. She admitted to feeling “a bit caged” by projects she was engaged in but had very little control over. The effort of standing by a project she had a minor say in became difficult as Watson grew older, and we imagine at least some of that frustration stems from Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling’s close association with the trans-exclusionary movement.

No, Halle Bailey wouldn’t take a bite out of Flounder or Sebastian

Photo via Disney

Halle Bailey dazzled at the Met Gala last night, arriving at the event in a stunning white get-up that pulled attention from many of the similarly-sleek attendees. In an interview on the red carpet, Bailey gave the perfect answer to a startling question that might just border on cannibalism. Responding to a question of whether she’d prefer to eat Flounder or Sebastian were she forced to, the incoming Disney princess gave an aghast answer, noting that she wouldn’t eat either. “They’re my friends,” she insisted, securing herself as the perfect casting choice for Disney’s live-action Ariel.