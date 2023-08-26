Latest Fantasy News: ‘Shadow and Bone’ isn’t doomed quite yet, but Johnny Depp’s future in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ might be

Long months now separate us from the debut of Shadow and Bone’s second season, but a final decision on the show’s future prospects has yet to be made.

By now, we expected a cancellation (or, should a miracle occur, a renewal) but the lack of any word on Shadow and Bone largely depleted hope among the fantasy show’s followers. News of another show’s renewal more than a year following its first season certainly helps illustrate how confusing Netflix’s renewal process can be, and might just work to revive hope for Shadow and Bone’s future.

Then there’s the Pirates of the Carribean franchise, which many people assumed was dead in the water following lead Johnny Depp’s contentious 2022. There’s really no Pirates without Depp, but last year’s legal woes, paired with Depp’s health challenges, might be enough to see his name permanently removed from the cast list.

Anime adaptations, overall, have a horrid reputation when it comes to live-action, with fresh disappointments like Cowboy Bebop still stinging burned fans. Still, hopes for the latest live-action attempt at Avatar: The Last Airbender are on the rise, as fresh details about the impending Netflix release pique fan interest. People are almost as excited for the upcoming show as they are for Mortal Kombat 1 — but not quite.

As hype for Mortal Kombat 1 rises, fans seek out old favorites

Image via NetherRealm Studios

The Mortal Kombat timeline is getting a refresh with the enduring series’ upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, and the fandom is a bit overwhelmed. Speculation about the game’s big bad, new direction, and even character costumes are already flooding the web — as are queries about the games that launched this passionate fandom. You can still track down and play the old Mortal Kombat games, but it won’t be quite as easy as that quick digital MK1 purchase.

An overdue Netflix renewal revitalizes hope for Shadow and Bone

Image via Netflix

Hope for a third season of Shadow and Bone has been dwindling for months, but the show’s future may not be decided yet. Typically, when it takes more than a few months for a series to get a renewal, alarm bells start ringing, but a recently revived show is changing expectations. Baby Fever recently got the green light for a second season a full 15 months after its first season debuted, which showcases just how random Netflix can be when it comes to its saved and canceled shows. It’s been far less than 15 months for Shadow and Bone, so maybe there’s hope for that Six of Crows spin-off after all.

Is Pirates of the Caribbean even worth it without Captain Jack Sparrow?

Image via Disney

Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow is easily one of the biggest draws behind the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but the once-popular actor’s star has fallen in recent years. Between the protracted legal proceedings between he and ex Amber Heard and reported health problems, it seems Depp’s time in the role is officially over. A former co-star confirmed as much in a recent interview, noting that “I think he deserves another shot as Jack, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Hopes for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender hang heavily on the cast

Image via Netflix

Netflix has a terrible track record when it comes to adaptations, but its take on the animated classic Avatar: The Last Airbender actually looks… good? It’s probably a long shot, but many of the show’s enduring fans are praying for a release that actually does service to the original. According to the incoming cast, the show is prepped to “bring everything you know and love about the original series back to life.” If that’s true, we’re certainly here for show runner Albert Kim’s take on the beloved story.