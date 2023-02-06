Leather is the new black as Laverne Cox stuns at 2023 Grammys red carpet

Laverne Cox has given one of the best looks at the 2023 Grammys, with her sporting a faux leather and gold look on the red carpet.

Best known as Sophia Burset in the hit series Orange Is the New Black, Cox has been a trailblazer for transwomen in mainstream media. Following the seven seasons of the series, she’s gone on to star in and lead reality shows as well as kickstart a musical career. Much like 2022’s ceremony, she’s given an absolutely mesmerizing look on the crimson catwalk.