‘Let’s talk about this fit!!!’: Michelle Obama adds in a ‘lil leg peek’ in her over-the-knee boots with a stunning yet classy leather ensemble we’re dying for

Michelle Obama is one of history’s most fashionable and chic First Ladies, just one of many reasons she holds a special place in many people’s hearts. Even after she moved out of the White House, the former First Lady’s fashion style has continued to evolve, which she demonstrated with a sleek leather ensemble that was both sophisticated and bold.

During her years as the U.S. First Lady, Michelle Obama’s style often featured pantsuits or elegant over-the-knee dresses, combining pieces from famous fashion houses with affordable or up-and-coming designers. During Barack Obama’s two-term presidency, the First Lady was the picture-perfect portrayal of class and style.

Since leaving office, Ms Obama’s fashion sense hasn’t changed drastically, but she has taken a notably bolder approach to dressing, embracing color, glitter, sequins, and even leather, all while looking impeccable at every occasion.

Michelle Obama’s latest outing has us all saying “damn, ma’am!”

Photo by Mitchell Haddad/WBTV via Getty Images

The former First Lady made a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Dec. 17, where she opened up about her life and family, giving updates on former President Barack Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, all while promoting her latest book, Overcoming: A Workbook.

All the little details she shared were important, insightful, inspiring, and appreciated as always — but let’s talk about her outfit! The author and lawyer stole the show in a two-tone outfit from Bottega Veneta, a choice that fit her perfectly.

Obama and her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, always find a way to give a modern twist to every outfit, and her style keeps her looking young and fresh, all while keeping in theme with the current events in the world of fashion. Her latest outfit seems to be a celebration of Matthieu Blazy, Bottega Veneta’s creative director, who recently announced he would be stepping down to switch to Chanel as creative director. Michael Giugliano, the Global head of VIP at Bottega Veneta, highlighted this by tagging the former creative director in an Instagram post.

Speaking of keeping things modern, her outfit pays tribute also to the upcoming color of 2025, which Pantone declared to be “mocha mousse.”

In a video The Jennifer Hudson Show shared from backstage, Michelle Obama seemed in high spirits as she made her way to the stage through the receiving line of excited staff in the glorious outfit. “Let’s talk about this fit!!!” insisted an ecstatic fan. “Thigh action,” replied another, hinting at the subtle yet sexy thigh gap from the leather dress, visible between her thigh-high leather boots. “That classy lil leg peek is top tier! The dress, the boots, the hair, i meannn….. SHE CAN DO NO WRONG!!!” “Box braids, thigh high boots, stiletto nails… my FOREVER FIRST LADY,” praised another.

Her leather outfit might seem too edgy for some, but this is hardly the first time the former First Lady has stunned in leather. In December 2022, during her Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour, she appeared in a leather black outfit with a white top, complete with box braids and silver jewelry.

Leather seems to be a key choice in December for Michelle Obama because, in December 2023, she stepped out for the American Symphony premiered in a chocolate brown leather jacket with a matching leather corset and brown wide-leg pants.

Michelle Obama has always been classy yet cool, but she should step out in these hot leather outfits more often!

