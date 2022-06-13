Letterboxd is convinced Tom Cruise has a secret account

Letterboxd, the social media account focused on movie reviews, is convinced Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise has a secret account.

On Letterboxd’s official Twitter account, they shared a photo of Cruise from an interview with Jimmy Fallon, with the title, “Tom Cruise watches one movie each day.”

“I just know he has a pro account,” Letterboxd tweeted.

I just know he has a pro account pic.twitter.com/QbKRsR8a2m — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) June 13, 2022

It wasn’t long before Twitter users sarcastically imagined what Cruise’s Letterboxd profile might be like, such as only garnering two likes from his friends for his essay-long reviews.

After a whole essay and only got just 2 likes from only his pals. — Toto Toropo (@Totoza_Kaka) June 13, 2022

Another movie fan hilariously imagined Cruise gave Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness half a star for not including him as an alternate dimension Tony Stark, as had long been rumored and fan-requested.

Another Twitter user said it was their “goal in life” to be so famous that you must make a secret social media account to do your own reviews.

This is my goal in life tbh https://t.co/qvGaya8GSG — Mody (@maudyasmine) June 13, 2022

Regardless of his Letterboxd status, we think it’s unambiguous at this point that he’s at least a “film nerd,” which frankly shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Confirmed: Tom Cruise is a film nerd. https://t.co/DetRYLyrTB — Eli Sanza (@ejunkie2014) June 13, 2022

Another Twitter user hypothesized it was more of a P. Diddy / Scarface situation, in that Cruise probably just plays one movie on repeat all day.

What this doesn't tell you is that it's the same movie each day. https://t.co/9aiMSdvtyW — Martin (@mbcUK) June 13, 2022

One Twitter user is calling foul on Letterboxd’s tweet for ripping them off.

i thought we were friends but here you are stealing my tweet wdym letterboxd 😭😭 — Suedi MOVED HERE (@filmskywalker) June 13, 2022

Indeed, the Twitter user did share that same screen grab one day before Letterboxd’s tweet.

so do i hes not special pic.twitter.com/BefMM0DvQ8 — Suedi MOVED HERE (@filmskywalker) June 12, 2022

In terms of only watching one movie a day, one Twitter user proclaimed “those are rookie numbers,” using a meme from The Wolf of Wallstreet.

If anyone does find Cruise’s supposed Letterboxd account, do let the world know in a tweet or some other means. In the meantime, you can catch him flying high in Top Gun: Maverick, in theaters now.