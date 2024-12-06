Liam Payne’s influencer girlfriend Kate Cassidy is not only in mourning, but facing a substantial reduction in her quality of life

Liam Payne’s influencer girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, now faces the harsh reality that her life will never be the same following the singer’s untimely passing — especially when it comes to her finances. After getting accustomed to a lavish lifestyle while living with the pop icon, the 25-year-old social media personality must now recalibrate her spending habits to avoid financial problems.

Before her relationship with Payne, Cassidy was relatively independent. She worked at Ritual Rooftop Restaurant & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina, and often traveled during her free time. But her life took a dramatic turn in October 2022 when she began dating the former One Direction member.

The financial perks of being with Payne, whose net worth was estimated at $70 million before his passing by Celebrity Net Worth, significantly elevated Cassidy’s lifestyle. According to close friends of the late singer, Payne provided her with a generous $10,000 monthly allowance for living expenses. In addition, Cassidy reportedly enjoyed access to his credit card, allowing her to spend up to $25,000 monthly on clothing and other luxuries.

The “Bedroom Floor” crooner didn’t stop there. Whenever Cassidy embarked on shopping sprees, she would often bring along his longtime stylist, Adele Cany, whose services were also said to be funded by the British artist. In total, Cassidy enjoyed a monthly stipend of at least $35,000, alongside the luxury of living in a posh five-bedroom rental home in Wellington, Florida, his pals told Page Six.

Liam Payne was paying up to $35K a month for girlfriend Kate Cassidy’s expenses https://t.co/ZqwllgLplj pic.twitter.com/xpTXutm4y7 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 5, 2024

However, Payne’s tragic passing on Oct. 16, 2024, from a fatal fall at a Buenos Aires hotel abruptly ended Cassidy’s life of luxury. Following the singer’s funeral on Nov. 20, Cassidy vacated their shared Florida home, which was subsequently listed on the market for $9,950 per month. She then relocated to a London apartment but was photographed in early December leaving the property with her belongings. The Daily Mail learned that she was heading back to the U.S.

While the financial cushion Payne provided is no longer available, sources close to Cassidy insisted she will be fine. “Kate has money of her own, so it’s not like she’ll have nowhere to be,” a friend anonymously told Page Six. “She doesn’t have the money that Liam had, of course, but she’s not broke. She makes money through social media partnerships. She won’t be living the same lifestyle she was living with Liam, but she’s going to be OK.”

Furthermore, Cassidy has no plans to claim anything from Payne’s estate. The friend said she’s fully accepted that “it’s not hers to claim.” Instead, she is prioritizing her emotional recovery and moving forward with her life. “She’s sad that she lost him. The money doesn’t matter in comparison,” the source added.

Cassidy’s life has undeniably been upended, but she appears ready to embrace the next chapter with resilience. While her days of luxury may be behind her, she retains the financial independence she had before her relationship with Payne. So even if the financial setback due to her rich boyfriend’s passing will be largely felt from now on, this does not mean she’ll be struggling to make both ends meet.

