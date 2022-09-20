Lil Nas X would like to make out with his own wax figure

Lil Nas X is a rapper, a singer, and for a wide range of fans, a sex symbol. So it was no surprise that when Madame Tussauds of Hollywood, a museum specializing in wax figurine replicas of celebrities, unveiled their latest statue of the multihyphenate entertainer, even X himself couldn’t resist making out with the replica crafted in his own likeness.

He posted a video to Twitter Tuesday, with the caption:

“just met me from the past. the sexual tension was too much to bare.”

just met me from the past. the sexual tension was too much to bare. pic.twitter.com/i4PzDPx11a — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022

Lil Nas X arrived at the figurine unveiling dressed in an all-black leather ensemble and a long, flowing blond wig, making sure to pose next to the statue, which was dressed in the gold armor ensemble designed by his team as one of three outfits he wore to the 2021 Met Gala.

Fan reaction on Twitter was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Many complimented the figurine’s uncharacteristic accuracy:

I think this is the first wax figure I’ve seen that actually looks like the person — kass (@planetxkx) September 20, 2022

This gotta be one of the best wax figures I’ve seen. I really thought this was an edit for a moment — Maximo Xtravaganza (@maximoxtrava) September 20, 2022

Oh, that's much better than we've been seeing from them lately. Someone there must be a fan. — 🍂 (@ehs06702) September 20, 2022

Lil Nas X has attracted controversy from conservative media since he came out as gay while his country/rap crossover hit “Old Town Road” began dominating the Billboard Country charts in December 2018. Since then, his concerts have drawn protests from various homophobic political groups. This past Saturday, Variety reported that X sent pizzas to a group protesting outside a Boston concert, explaining on Twitter, “This is really good promo!”

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Madame Tussauds was founded in London by French sculptor Marie Tussaud. Today, branches of the museum can be found in multiple cities across four continents, including in Beijing, China; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Los Angeles, California; and Sydney, Australia.