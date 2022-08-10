Lili Reinhart put her eggs in one basket — and it paid off

Lili Reinhart‘s upcoming movie, Look Both Ways, examines two very different paths in life and the importance of making choices.

Reinhart herself spoke about making decisions in an interview with TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, where she was asked what her future looked like when she was on the brink of embracing it.

She had dreams of becoming an actress when she was still in high school, and she didn’t really prepare for a plan B. We’ve all heard that it’s not wise to put your eggs all in one basket, but Reinhart’s reasoning makes a lot of sense.

“I didn’t want a plan B, I didn’t — so I never really… I didn’t go to college. I didn’t really pursue any alternative because I didn’t want to fall back on it. I knew it would be hard to make it in this industry, and if I had a plan B, I knew it would be easy to turn to it, so I was like — I’m I’m not gonna give myself a choice — sorry — for being a paramedic. I’m gonna stick this out, and then luckily, I did.”

Hi @lilireinhart ✨



We’re talking all about her upcoming Netflix movie Look Both Ways, what her alternative life would’ve been, how she checks in with herself about her social media boundaries, and more! pic.twitter.com/oYsv6gmno0 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 10, 2022

Reinhart didn’t want to give herself space to walk away when things got hard. Now, that’s not always what a plan B does, but it can provide that safety net that she wasn’t willing to fall on. Instead, she worked hard and dedicated herself to her biggest dream, making it come true.

In Look Both Ways, Reinhart breathes life into a young adult named Natalie, who finds herself existing in two realities, one where she gets pregnant and the other where she moves far away from her hometown to chase a dream. In a chat with GMA, Reinhart says that both versions of Natalie see her as a passionate woman, driven, and focused — but there’s a definite difference in both lives.

You can see Look Both Ways on Netflix on Aug. 17 to see the heartwarming story of Natalie and the realities she will ultimately experience.