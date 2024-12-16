Lily-Rose Depp and Emma Corrin are the perfect light/dark duo on the red carpet for ‘Nosferatu’

The end of the year comes with more exciting movies, including Mufasa: The Lion King, A Complete Unknown, Babygirl, and Nosferatu. All of them will premiere around Christmas and, although Nosferatu is not the film you’d expect for Christmas, it is the gift that keeps on giving, especially when it comes to its marketing and red-carpet looks.

Nosferatu reimagines the vampire classic horror with an ensemble cast consisting of Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, and Emma Corrin. Rose will play Ellen Hutter, the angelic woman Count Orlok becomes obsessed with, with Corrin playing Ellen’s confidant and best friend, Anna Harding.

The entire cast has shined so far on the red carpet, with Depp and Corrin doing their best to highlight the delicate or dark side of the film, and they hit the mark on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

Lily Rose-Depp and Emma Corrin are perfect opposites for the Nosferatu red carpet

Photo by Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Lily-Rose Depp, who is one of the latest “nepo babies” to take over Hollywood, is the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp. The actress and model plays the leading female character in the upcoming vampire film and she has slayed the angelic look of her character for her recent outing.

The French actress has been opting for nightgown-inspired outfits for her press tour for Nosferatu, a subtle version of method dressing, while still looking timeless. Her most recent outing highlighted her elegance with an archive Chanel Haute Couture look from the Fall 1995 collection. Depp dressed in a light purple tank top gown with a metallic sheer robe on top.

Lily-Rose further leaned into the angelic look with her blonde hair in soft curls and a middle parting, framed by two sleek braids on the side, tucked behind her ears. She opted for a bold black eyeliner contrasting the vampiric and gothic theme of the upcoming Nosferatu, with bold bronzed cheekbones and a brown lip. She accessorized with Chanel diamond earrings and a Chanel bag.

The timeless look comes from stylist Spencer Singer, with Nina Park in charge of her sleek makeup, and Bryce Scarlett of her hair.

When it comes to the Deadpool & Wolverine villain, Emma Corrin, the actor took the opposite approach to Rose’s angelic look. Corrin continued their streak of daring fashion moments with a sheer black Miu Miu ensemble.

Although they didn’t free the nipple again, the cut-out bodysuit featured an off-the-shoulder gown with an embellished neckline for a head-turning finish. This wasn’t all because the dramatic look continued with a veiled headpiece. Corrin accessorized with Cartier jewelry and a subtle no-makeup makeup look with natural pinky lips, pink cheeks, and nude eyeshadow.

Corrin doubled down on the vampiric theme for the after-party with a Macy Grimshaw polka dot rip dress, dropping the headpiece but maintaining the bloody theme. Both looks come from stylist Harry Lambert, who also handled Bill Skarsgard’s sleek black Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

The actor’s outfit comes from the Fall 2024 collection, which consisted of a satin black turtleneck, a matching black satin cummerbund, and black tailored trousers. The monochromatic look perfectly highlighted his dark character, making him look effortlessly chic.

Everyone on the red carpet understood the assignment but Corrin and Rose’s outfits perfectly bounced on each other most fittingly.

