Lizzo’s dramatic weight loss, explained

Lizzo deserves her hard-won reputation as one of the greatest pop stars of our time. She became the first African American woman to win the Grammy for Record of the Year since Whitney Houston, and she holds the record for longest leading solo song by a female rapper with her chart-topping single “Truth Hurts” in 2016.

Recommended Videos

Despite this array of accomplishments, Lizzo’s appearance has often taken center stage in the public discourse around her. She has been subject to both praise and mockery for her promotion of body positivity over the years. More recently, however, the singer’s weight loss has led to a new wave of controversy. Here’s what you need to know about Lizzo’s weight loss and how she has responded to her critics.

Is Lizzo taking Ozempic?

Lizzo has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram. Despite doing so, however, the singer has been accused of taking the weight loss medication Ozempic to jumpstart her weight loss.

Lizzo took to Instagram on September 22 to address the rumors that she is on Ozempic. She posted a screenshot of a comment that accused her of relying on outside sources to shed pounds. “Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke,” the comment read. Lizzo then typed “Whyyyy do u follow me?” in response.

The singer denied that she was taking Ozempic. Instead, she assured her fans that her weight loss is the result of a focused workout routine. “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she sarcastically wrote over an IG video.

Did Lizzo get weight loss surgery?

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express

Weight loss surgery has been another topic of discussion when it comes to Lizzo’s transformation. Many fans are shocked by the drastic physical changes that the singer has undergone over five months, and theorize that she may have turned to drastic surgical measures to get results.

Not only has Lizzo denied resorting to such things, but she has asserted that she loves her body no matter the shape she’s in. She posted a montage of her weight loss transformation on Instagram, in addition to the telling caption: “Fine both ways.”

Lizzo may have been accused of body shaming backup dancers and those close to her behind closed doors, but the singer has maintained her positive outlook. She may be thinner, but she is still very much a spokesperson for body positivity.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy