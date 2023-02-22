Louis Tomlinson’s ‘All of Those Voices’ documentary trailer sees the former boy band star moving in a new direction

After setting his fandom ablaze earlier this month with the announcement of a new documentary titled All of Those Voices, Louis Tomlinson has been a topic of conversation online. Granted, the talks have sometimes veered into details of his personal life, like his new girlfriend, but eventually, fans got back on track. Now, the documentary’s first trailer is taking up all the attention.

Just recently, the former One Direction singer posted the aforementioned trailer to his social media accounts, giving his audience a peek into what All of Those Voices will be about. The clip starts off with images of Tomlinson’s days in the band, performing alongside bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles. Soon, though, we transition into glimpses of the singer’s life after One Direction’s breakup, which set him on a very different path.

We already expected the documentary to delve into Tomlinson’s journey from boyband member to solo singer, but this trailer solidified the idea. In it, Tomlinson talks about his struggle to find himself as an artist after being in a group for so long: “I thought, for me, it was the band or nothing. It was hard trying to imagine myself on my own.” Luckily for fans of the singer, in due time, he was able to overcome those difficulties and find his individual voice. “I finally feel worthy of where I am and what I’m doing,” Tomlinson claimed toward the end.

Tickets for All of Those Voices are now on sale, and the documentary will premiere worldwide on March 22.