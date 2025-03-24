‘Love is in the air’: Tiger Woods confirms relationship with Vanessa Trump

Professional golfer Tiger Woods made his relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, public on March 24, 2025, through posts on social media. This announcement ended weeks of rumors in tabloids and gossip magazines.

As reported by NBC, Woods shared pictures of himself with Trump in a post on X and expressed their wish for privacy. Reactions to the news of their relationship came from various people. Snoop Dogg commented on Woods’ Instagram post, and Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president, also shared her happiness for the couple.

A source quoted by The Daily Mail earlier in March suggested that Woods and Trump had been together for at least a year before making it official. Woods confirming the relationship in public is similar to what he did in 2013 when he announced his relationship with Lindsey Vonn on social media, wanting to reduce paparazzi attention.

Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump are a couple

Woods, 49, is a legendary golfer with 15 major championship wins and many PGA Tour victories. He has been a well-known figure in sports for years. His past high-profile relationships were with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn (2013 to 2015) and Erica Herman, who was a restaurant manager. Woods was married to Elin Nordegren, but they divorced in 2010 after a public infidelity scandal.

Woods and Nordegren have two children, Sam and Charlie. Like his father, Charlie Woods plays competitive golf. Woods is currently recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury he got while training. This injury will likely prevent him from participating in the rest of the 2025 golf season, including the Masters tournament. A movie about Woods’ rise in golf is in talks with the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

Vanessa Trump, 47, was married to Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Trump, from 2005 to 2018. They have five children, including Kai, a 17-year-old who hopes to play golf for the University of Miami in 2026. Kai and Charlie Woods go to the same school, the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida.

They have faced off in golf tournaments, the latest being an invitational event before their parents’ relationship was announced. Vanessa Trump has kept a low profile since her divorce from Donald Trump Jr., but she was often seen at events during her father-in-law’s first term in office.

Woods and Trump have more connections than just their kids being in the same school. Woods has played golf with President Trump multiple times, most recently in February 2025 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 2019, Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his first term.

Additionally, Vanessa Trump and Kai attended a TGL match in Florida that Woods and Rory McIlroy organized. Photos appeared of Woods with Kai at the Genesis Invitational in February 2025, which Woods hosts every year. So it seems the news has been building for some time, and we may see an engagement in the works soon.

