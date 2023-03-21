Lucy Liu tells Drew Barrymore she has nude pics of her

The Drew Barrymore Show got pretty racy today when old friends Lucy Liu and Barrymore started talking about old times. The two were in the 2000 Charlie’s Angels remake together, and apparently, things got wild because Liu told her old friend that she had some naked pics of her.

After an on-the-knees hug (kind of Barrymore’s trademark greeting at this point), Barrymore told Liu she was trying to find something salacious from the past.

“I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie’s in my dressing room,” she told Liu. “I have them,” Liu answered quickly. She then commented how Barrymore was “gorgeous,” “natural,” and “playful” in them.

They also played a game called “Behind the Scenes” where Liu shared some memories of the movie.

“I remember pain,” Liu said after looking at a photo of herself with her leg kicked high in the air. “We had to connect our legs to a wire to hold them up like that. Because it’s impossible, right? You’d have to like slant your body over. … What a memorable photo it made.”

Barrymore also shared a few other photos, one with her butt toward the camera with Cameron Diaz and Liu behind her, to which Liu commented, “How cute. Hamming it up.” Barrymore asked, “Can we be like that until we pass on to whatever’s out there after this?”

“It’s the only choice we have,” Liu said. “That’s the only choice: to have fun and enjoy. Our kids, our lives, ourselves. If anything, this whole situation with the pandemic has taught us — or me — that we have to cherish every moment. We just do. And I do.”

Liu was on the show to promote her appearance in the annoyingly punctuated Shazam! Fury of the Gods — in theaters now.