Luke Perry’s cause of death confirmed

Actor Luke Perry was best known for his portrayal of Dylan McKay in the ‘90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210. Throughout the years, he starred in other shows and lent his voice to several animated series before landing the role of Fred Andrews in Riverdale, which premiered in 2017. Sadly, he died unexpectedly in 2019 at the age of 52.

Recommended Videos

On Feb. 27, 2019, Perry suffered a massive ischemic stroke while at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. According to reports, the actor was responsive and could communicate when paramedics arrived at the scene, but his condition worsened. He was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank where doctors kept him sedated to allow him to recover, but his status didn’t improve. He died on Mar. 4 surrounded by his family and close friends.

More details about his death

According to the Stroke Awareness Foundation, an ischemic stroke happens when there’s a blood clot in a vessel that prevents oxygen from getting to some parts of the brain. This results in brain cells rapidly dying, and those who recover may be left disabled. Statistics show that about 795,000 people have a stroke each year in the U.S.

After Perry’s death, his family didn’t provide further details about what happened in the days leading to his death. Five years after, however, his longtime friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green shared more information about Perry’s cause of death. According to Green, Perry died of “complications from brain swelling and things that happened because of the physical stroke itself.” Green further added that had his friend survived, it would have been a years-long road to recovery, which would have devastated Perry.

Perry is survived by his children, Jack and Sophie, from his marriage to ex-wife Rachel Sharp; and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, who he had been with for more than a decade at the time of his death.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy