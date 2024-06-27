Lupita Nyong’o reveals perhaps her biggest secret from ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ and it may help make you a better actor

Acting is difficult, but luckily there are some secret formulas to improve your skills. Starring once more in a horror film, Lupita Nyong’o has shared the biggest acting secret she used in her new film, A Quiet Place: Day One.

Nyong’o is back to horror films, taking the lead in A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel to the A Quiet Place duology created by John Krasinski. The Oscar-winning actress — who took home the golden statuette for her role in 2013’s 12 Years a Slave — has proven the breadth of her range in many films across several genres. A true queen of the big screen, Nyong’o has starred in dramas, fantasy films, and even superhero and horror roles.

Her most recent role in A Quiet Place: Day One comes following her brilliant performance in 2019’s fellow horror hit, Us. Now, the actress is back to wow us all with her acting skills and she has the best advice for all the aspiring actors looking to make it big in Hollywood.

Lupita Nyong’o shares the ‘formula’ for making the most believable scared face

During the press tour for A Quiet Place: Day One, Nyong’o shared some solid advice about starring in a horror film. There are many formulas and advice out there about improving your acting skills, but Nyong’o has already received critical acclaim for most of her roles. A Quiet Place: Day One’s “fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score is mostly due to her impeccable skills, as many critics couldn’t help but praise her acting in the horror film.

During an interview with her co-star Joseph Quinn, the actress revealed her best-kept secret for a believable scared face. “There is a formula,” Lupita said before wondering whether she should share it with the world.

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn shared their tips to making the most believable scared face for #AQuietPlace: Day One. See their performances come to life in theaters NOW! Get your tickets here👇https://t.co/mN3zKlUyF7 pic.twitter.com/1JD43TzZMI — Fandango (@Fandango) June 27, 2024

“What I would say is, you want to think about things that won’t make you laugh. You want to frown as heavily as possible, you want to open your eyes, drop your jaw, and you want to move as fast as possible.”

Nyong’o’s previous horror film, Jordan Peele’s Us, received great acclaim and a certified fresh rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, and she took home several awards for her dual role in the film. If anyone knows how to make a scared face, it’s her.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, we appreciate knowing the formula she used in A Quiet Place: Day One, which is safe to try at home and not scary at all.

