Lynda Carter offers up some vintage ‘Wonder Woman’ Valentines for fans to use

Before there was Gal Gadot there was Lynda Carter. Back in the ’70s, before the internet ruined us but after simply being a society ruined us, Carter played Wonder Woman for three seasons on ABC. Now she wants you to remember that golden era with some sweet Valentine’s Day reminders.

Carter shared a Valentine’s Day message to everyone from her Twitter page along with some sweet messages from the original Wonder Woman, and not the tone deaf Israeli one.

“My identity may be top secret, but my love for you isn’t!” one message said, with Carter in glasses and a bun. How about this one: “Whether you’re looking for a goddess or a Prince, why settle when I’m both?”

Finally, we have Carter in her signature Wonder Woman getup with “You make my heart do flip tricks,” which — vernacular aside — is a pretty cool reference to Wonder Woman jumping on the skateboarding trend of the ’70s.

That clip, by the way, is from an episode called “Skateboard Wiz,” where she chases down a car on her skateboard for some reason. She has her own plane! The ’70s were wild.

That’s not all though. She also retweeted another Valentine from a different ’70s icon: Mark Hamill. The Star Wars actor shared a photo of baddie Darth Vader with the message “I am your daddy!”

Carter is fairly active on Twitter on a regular basis. For Super Bowl Sunday she tweeted “Who here made the most elaborate Super Bowl dip? Show me your monstrosities” and “This Super Bowl, I’m placing my bets on Rihanna.” Yeah – you are Wonder Woman!