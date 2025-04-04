Maci Bookout’s Husband and Ex Settle Their Differences on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The ongoing conflict between Maci Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, and her ex-husband, Ryan Edwards, took an unexpected turn in a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. After years of tension and fighting, the two men surprisingly made peace, showing a big change in how they handled co-parenting and giving hope for a calmer future.

As reported by Toofab, their difficult relationship has been a major part of the MTV reality show, mostly because of Ryan’s past issues with addiction and several explosive arguments. Their problems go back to Ryan’s past actions. Taylor once said that Ryan had threatened to hurt him, which made things much worse.

Things also got heated between Taylor and Ryan’s parents, as they often argued about what was best for Bentley, Ryan and Maci’s son. These fights showed a big disagreement in their priorities—Taylor was focused on Bentley’s well-being, while he felt Ryan’s parents weren’t doing enough to support him.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fathers make up

A key moment in their reconciliation happened when they came together to celebrate Bentley’s 16th birthday. Sharing this happy occasion might have made them reflect on their relationship and realize how important it is to stay united as a family. After this, Taylor invited Ryan to go golfing one-on-one, and Ryan agreed. While the cameras filming the event definitely played a role, viewers got to see a real change in how they interacted.

During their golf outing, Taylor and Ryan had an honest talk about their past issues. Ryan admitted his mistakes and took responsibility for how his actions hurt his family, including Bentley. He said he regretted his past behavior and blamed it on his addiction struggles. Taylor, on the other hand, explained that he had always wanted to protect his family and admitted that he hadn’t always handled things the right way. He said he was sorry for his past actions and that he now better understood what Ryan had been through.

MTV

Both men said they wanted to move forward and focus on working together as co-parents. They promised to communicate openly and deal with any future disagreements by talking things out instead of fighting. Their decision to put their problems behind them and try for a better relationship shows how much they’ve both grown and matured.

Ryan’s addiction played a huge role in why their relationship was so rocky. His struggles, including multiple arrests and trips to rehab, caused a lot of instability and stress. But recently, Ryan reached a big milestone—he’s been sober for one year and seven months. This seems to have helped him see things more clearly and made him more open to fixing past problems.

Maci Bookout’s reaction to the progress between her husband and ex-husband was surprised but hopeful. She said she was relieved and happy, recognizing how important this moment was for Bentley. She called this a “real first step” and said she hopes they can keep working toward a more peaceful and cooperative future.

