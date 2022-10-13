Madonna’s favorite piece of naughty jewelry is a whole vibe ⏤ literally

Never let it be said that Madonna Louise Ciccone has forgotten how to keep herself in the news cycle. The 64-year-old still reigning Queen of Pop has recently taken to TikTok to serve face and serve fire, and her latest TikTok Live interview with Psiconic aka Terri Joe shows she still knows how to titillate her fans.

It’s been a busy week for Madge, TikTok-wise. On Sunday, she seemed to be outing herself as not just a gay icon but actually really gay in a post that left fans scratching their heads over whether the Material Woman had just sashayed out of the closet. Last night, she appeared on the platform to chat with TikTok comedian Terri Joe and, as the talk wandered into the topic of shiny bling, couldn’t help but mention — and demonstrate — her own favorite shiny accessory.

Madonna and TikTok personality Terri Joe chat on TikTok Live. pic.twitter.com/bdDWCXwDtj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 13, 2022

The singer had no problem expressing herself when explaining how much she loved her 24-Karat gold vibrator necklace. And, yes, vibrator as in “personal massager” type vibrator. “You put it on parts of your body that you want to vibrate,” she explained when Joe asked her what the necklace was for. “Like your ‘croissant,'” she added, cheekily.

NOT THE VIBRATOR NECKLACE 💀Madonna is so silly on this TikTok Live with Terri Jo & I love it 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qf8CVwInz — 𝐌 (@QueenofPopMUSlC) October 13, 2022

The material One has mentioned her favorite accessory before. In August, she answered questions in a YouTube video promoting her new album of remixes, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. When asked, “If you could only wear one thing for the rest of your life, what would that be?” The “Like a Virgin” singer answered, “My 24-karat gold vibrator necklace.” The vibe is likely similar to this Vesper Massager Necklace. When not in use as an intriguing bit of bling, the necklace can be strategically applied to stimulate one’s “croissant” or any other pastries one might desire to vibrate.