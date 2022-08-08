‘Magnum, P.I.’ star Roger E. Mosley has died

Actor Roger E. Mosley passed away on Sunday aged 83 years old. The actor was most known for his work on the CBS crime drama Magnum P.I. starring as Theadore “T.C’ Calvin, a helicopter pilot and friend of Tom Selleck’s character Thomas Magnum. He worked on all eight seasons of the show running from 1980 to 1988.

Mosley died in Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering from injuries received in a car accident 3 days prior. His daughter, Cha-a, confirmed the news on Facebook writing:

Roger E. Mosley my father, your friend, your “coach Mosley” your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17 am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.

Outside of his role on Magnum P.I., Mosley was known on the big screen for his role as blues and folk singer Huddie Ledbetter in the period piece Leadbelly. The 1976 film was a biopic of the African-American blues singer and guitarist Huddie Ledbetter, better known as “Leadbelly”, the actor received strong reviews for his portrayal of the musician. Mosley was also known for his work in the blaxploitation sub-genre films of the 70s, including The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters, and The River Niger.

Mosley appeared in 158 episodes out of the 162 of Magnum P.I. opposite Selleck who specifically requested Mosley for the role after producers realized they needed a person of color to join the cast. Selleck recalled working with Mosley on Terminal Island a prison film in 1973 and suggested producers offer him the part. At this point in his career, Selleck had done a number of pilots that had not come to fruition so Mosley, who was busy making movies, only joined after being convinced that the show would go nowhere. The actor recalled in a podcast,

“It’s starring this guy Tom Selleck. Tom Selleck has had about five pilot shows … and none of them has sold. So here’s what you do, Roger: Just sign up for the show, go over to Hawaii, they’ll treat you good for the 20 days it will take to shoot the [pilot], you’ll get a lot of money, and then you come home…. A show with Tom Selleck on it always fails, and you’ll be fine.’ Well eight and a half years later.”

Mosley starred in a variety of TV movies over his many decades in the profession including The Other Side of Hell, Cruise Into Terror, The Jericho Mile, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, and Attica.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Mosley’s friends and family at this time.