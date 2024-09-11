‘Marie Curie was Polish!!!’: Jenna Ortega is being destroyed by angry fans for one scene in ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has already proven to be a successful sequel, but a scene involving Jenna Ortega’s character, Astrid Deetz, has caused an uproar, and she’s being roasted on Instagram because of the failure.

The scene showed Astrid Deetz dressing up for Halloween as physicist and chemist Maria Salomea Skłodowska-Curie, more commonly referred to as Marie Curie. That’s not the problem; the issue fans have is that she referred to Curie as French. This comment has sparked outrage, and fans have been quick to correct Ortega, informing her that Curie was Polish (she was, but the confusion may be because she became a naturalized French citizen after living in the country for years).

Ortega shared a bunch of photos from behind the scenes on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but it’s clear that people have a lot of problems with the Halloween scene (and they are not ready to let it go). “Maria Skłodowska-Curie was Polish not french,” a comment reads. Another fan reacted similarly, writing, “Jenna did you know that Maria’s surname was SKŁODOWSKA-curie??? How could you said she was french??”

Jenna Ortega’s fans react with fury to Marie Curie being referred to as a French physicist

Although some comments on Jenna Ortega’s post have praised her acting (and she was great in this role) and others have raved about how good the film is, the most common theme is how she committed a vile act in referring to Marie Curie as French.

Other reactions on the topic include: “Jenna you can correct Skłodowska was Polish, not French,” “Try to say it properly ‘P O L I S H physicist’ again ‘P O L I S H,’ and now repeat it thousand times,” and “The comments — people seriously caring that much about Madame Currie? Like, that’s all you got out of the whole movie? Lame…Get over it people.”

Yes, everyone is really jumping on the bandwagon with this one and fans are furious. But did they miss the point of Ortega’s character’s comments? Was her character’s claim that Curie was French deliberate to poke fun at Americans and their shocking general knowledge and nonexistent ability to read a world map? There is a theory that has already emerged that could suggest this was the reason. There’s also something else we should highlight and that is that Ortega did not write the script!

