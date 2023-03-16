Mark Hamill dogpiles Donald Trump’s claim about celebrities ‘kissing his a**’

As the 2024 election creeps closer and closer, former U.S. President Donald Trump has been slowly but surely poking back into the limelight. Trump has been recently promoting his upcoming book, Letters to Trump, which will contain celebrity missives penned to the celebrity real estate mogul-turned U.S. President.

Speaking to Breitbart, Trump joked of the celebrities in the book — including Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, and the late Princess Diana — that “every one one of them kissed my ass, and now I have only half of them kissing my ass.”

Naturally, the celebrity world — and the internet generally — took umbrage at this; Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill even went out of his way to retweet some fact-checking by Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer:

Spencer expressed surprise at his late sister being among those whom Trump lumped into the group of “ass-kissers,” claiming that he cannot recall a time his sister mentioned anything positive about him, and that the vibe she gave off was that she thought of him as “worse than an anal fissure.”

In any case, if the internet wasn’t already a heated enough place to be in 2023, it’s likely only going to get more divisive the closer we get to next year’s election — especially considering Trump recently expressed his intention to poll-harvest.