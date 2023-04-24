Mark Hamill thanks CNN for shining a light on his fundraising, and doing ‘Star Wars’ impressions

Mark Hamill praised news reporter Jim Acosta for helping him spread the word about his fundraising effort for Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s invasion of its territories. He also had kind words about the CNN anchor’s Star Wars impressions.

The legendary actor took to Twitter to retweet a clip of his appearance on CNN. He spoke of the bravery of the Ukrainian youth serving in the army and working to protect its citizens.

Many thanks to Jim @Acosta for helping me spread the word (& his excellent Yoda & Vader impressions) #SlavaUkraini https://t.co/oDzbFPDdac — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 23, 2023

He expressed gratitude for being able to use his platform to highlight a just cause. He explained how drone technology can help save the lives of countless innocents.

“We are working to raise money for ten RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones. I’m told these are vital. The army is familiar with them. They are easy to operate. They can transmit video in real time […] as eyes in they sky to protect the population. As they say, you can’t win the war without drones.”

Hamill is an ambassador of Ukraine 24 Drone Nation campaign to sustain the resistance effort led by Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. He says that the fundraiser is making progress.

“We’ve raised $600 000 on a goal of $1.5 million. So we are almost half way there.”

While the drones cost a steep $150 000 each, they help protect civilians from the aggression of one of the world’s most powerful military forces. Acosta tweeted that he was delighted to support Hamill’s fundraising effort and claimed there was no limit to his abilities to mimic Star Wars characters.

Happy to do it @MarkHamill and I have other Star Wars impressions… we've only scratched the surface! https://t.co/unFAJMYYO6 — jim acosta (@Acosta) April 23, 2023

The excited host posted a GIF of Jabba the Hut to emphasize his point.

Hamill showcased his powers of diplomacy as he deftly untangled himself from having to hear more of Acosta’s impersonations from a galaxy far, far away.

So many superb impressions @Acosta , so little time! — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 23, 2023

Apparently Jim Acosta is not the only Star Wars fan in Hamill’s current orbit. A fan posted a touching image of President Zelesky sporting a Star War’s X-Wing Fighter ship emblem over the Ukraine’s coat of arms.

May the Force be with Ukraine! 💪💙💛 https://t.co/CvWDwW37k3 pic.twitter.com/WhNeuj3iwY — M. de Lourdes Feitor Carapelho (@MaluVFX) April 24, 2023

It’s strange how art can sometimes imitate life. Hamill is best known for portraying a man at the helm of a long-shot resistance against an evil empire. Today, he is lending a hand to a leader standing with his people against impossible odds to provide real-world technology that is finally catching up with Star Wars futurism.